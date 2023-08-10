We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI
Logos of LG ProBeam, and reddot winner 2020 that this product has won
Display
3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens
Smart
Wireless Connection l webOS
Usability
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BF50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Background Image
-
○
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Blank
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
DICOM
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
380W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
○
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
DTS-HD
-
○
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
Audio out
-
○
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
○
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
○
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11.0kg
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.2kg
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
○
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Changeable F#
-
○
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○ (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
OSD Languages
-
English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
29dB(A)
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Projection System
-
DLP
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.