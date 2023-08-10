About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

BF50NST

BF50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

Front view

Logos of LG ProBeam, and reddot winner 2020 that this product has won

LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection l webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

5,000 ANSI Lumens : Maximize Power of Presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Maximize Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BF50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 20%, V ± 50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector

Perfectly Compact Size

LG BF50NST, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BF50NST keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
Key Spec

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

5000

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Output

10W (5W+5W)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

FEATURES

Bluetooth Sound out

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

HDCP

HDCP2.2

Noise Reduction

Background Image

Black Level Control

Blank

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Suggestion

Home

DICOM

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

Expert controlvADJ

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

○ (Thru TV Plus App)

POWER

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (Max.)

380W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

PROJECTION IMAGE

Throw Ratio

1.30 - 2.08

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

SOUND

Dolby Surround Audio

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

DTS-HD

Output

10W (5W+5W)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

HDBaseT

1

Audio out

HDMI

2

IP control

RJ45

1

RS-232C

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

WEIGHT

Gross Weight (kg or g)

11.0kg

Net Weight (kg or g)

9.2kg

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Normal

Warranty Card

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

5000

CHANGEABLE F#

Changeable F#

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

○ (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

SIZE

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

580 x 441 x 273

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

27dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29dB(A)

Energy Saving Off (Max)

29dB(A)

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BF50NST)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BF50NST)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.