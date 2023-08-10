About Cookies on This Site

Just put and watch 1280 x 800 RGB LED 1000 Lumen 100000:1

Just put and watch 1280 x 800 RGB LED 1000 Lumen 100000:1

PW1000G

Just put and watch 1280 x 800 RGB LED 1000 Lumen 100000:1

Lumen

1000 Lumen

Dual wire-free projector

Bluetooth

Screen Share

Up to 100

Light Weight and Slim Design

Smart Mobile Link

USB Plug & Paly

3D Optimizer

30000hrs LED

World Best seller for 8 years

            

All Day Vivid (LED perfection for Multi-use)1

All Day Vivid (LED perfection for Multi-use)

All new LED projector, PW1000G featured 1000Lumen high brightness and wireless sound out solution via bluetooth. Also fully equipped with standard size USB, HDMI, RGB terminal for easy connection to enjoy contents in PC, mobile and tablet.
Dual Wire-free projector

Wire-free for both of moving picture mirroring and sound extension.
Bluetooth Sound Compatible

 

Wirelessly stream sound directly from projector to Bluetooth compatible sound system such as home audio, headphone and portable speaker for a seamless listening experience.

Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen share provides wire-free experiences when connect with PC, smartphones, or tablets.
Enjoy cinematic 100inch class size

Minibeam gives you a cinematic viewing experience up-to an extra large 100 inch class size, so everyone in the room can enjoy the home theater experience.
Light Weight and Slim Design

Enable to carry anywhere easily.Just take it in your brief case, small bag or pouch and enjoy.
Wired Smartphone Mirroring

Easy wired mirroring with smart devices of iOS/Android.**compatible with slimport / MHL / AV adaptor
Simple USB Plug & Play

 

Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like Presentation, Excel, and Word

Enjoy 3D at Once

 

Just Link your 3D glass and enjoy. Unlike other 3D projector, no need to buy additional program with extra-cost. Even more, it plays contents in USB directly.

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

The projector's pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colors, and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours. It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

WXGA(1280x800)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

1000

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

Typ 28dB(A) ↓

Noise - Normal

Typ 25dB(A) ↓

Noise - Economic

Typ 23dB(A) ↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

90% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard

40"@1.2m

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.4

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full

Sound

3W + 3W Stereo

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

230.6 x 162 x 53

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.16kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

70W

Stand-by Power

0.5W ↓

Power Supply

Adapter

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

480i/576i

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

1

RGB(PC) Audio in

1

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

RS-232C

1

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Picture Still

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Carry Bag

Pouch

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

Simple Book

CD Manual

Yes

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

3D Glasses

DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

1

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

Remote (Card Type) + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.