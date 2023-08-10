We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quality
LG has always built innovative, high quality products and LG modules uphold
the same standards. LG PV modules remain robust and efficient in environments
with high temperatures or low irradiance. This combined with a low annual
degradation and longer warranty than the market average,
warrants LG quality and consumer confidence.