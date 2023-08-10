About Cookies on This Site

ARTCOOL MIRROR Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 3.5kW, UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

AC12BH

Front View

UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.
Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99%* of adhering bacteria and deodorizes**.
Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.
Fast, Powerful Cooling and Heating

Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our DUAL Inverter Compressor.
Safe Plus Pre-Filter™

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles and removes 99.9%**of bacteria from the start.
Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy Control in Dark

No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).
*Safe Plus Pre-Filter contains antibacterial properties(Zinc oxide).
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Monitoring

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

AC12BH
Capacity
3.5kW
Dimensions
[indoor unit] 837 X 308 X 192 <br> [outdoor unit] 717 X 495 X 230
Type
Wall mounted single split air conditioner
Features
UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

All Spec

CAPACITY

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.89 / 3.5 / 4.04

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.89 / 4.0 / 5.1

Heating -7°C - Rated (W)

3000

POWER INPUT

Cooling - Rated (W)

1080

Heating - Rated (W)

1050

EER

EER - W/W

3.24

S.E.E.R.

S.E.E.R - W/W

6.60

P DESIGN C

P design C (kW)

3.5

COP

COP - W/W

3.81

S.C.O.P

S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)

4.0 / 4.9

P DESIGN H

P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)

2.5 / 1.3

ENERGY LABEL(A+++ TO D SCALE)

Cooling

A++

Heating - Average / Warmer

A+ / A++

ANNUAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Cooling (kWh)

186

Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)

875 / 371

SOUND PRESSURE

Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)

19 / 27 / 35 / 41

Heating - L / M / H dB(A)

27 / 35 / 41

SOUND POWER

Cooling - Power dB(A)

59

AIR FLOW RATE

Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)

3.0 / 4.2 / 7.5 / 10.0

Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)

12.5

Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)

5.6 / 7.2 / 10.0

DEHUMIDIFICATION RATE

Dehumidification Rate (l/h)

1.3

RUNNING CURRENT

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 4.7 / 6.0

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 4.7 / 7.0

STARTING CURRENT

Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)

4.7 / 4.7

POWER SUPPLY

Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)

1/220-240/50

CIRCUIT BREAKER

Circuit Breaker (A)

15

POWER SUPPLY CABLE

Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)

3 x 1.0

POWER & TRANSMISSION CABLE

Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)

4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)

DIMENSION

Dimension (mm)

837 X 308 X 192

NET WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg)

9.9

FAN MOTOR OUTPUT

Fan Motor Output (W)

30

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(AC12BH)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(AC12BH)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(AC12BH)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(AC12BH)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.