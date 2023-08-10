About Cookies on This Site

DUALCOOL STANDARD PLUS Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 5.0kW, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

PC18SQ

Product Information Sheet
PC18SQ

DUALCOOL STANDARD PLUS Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 5.0kW, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

Front View
A_woman_is_stretching_on_the_floor__In_the_background_is_the_air_conditioner_and_blue_air_flows_out_over_the_woman_and_the_room__The_Dual_Inverter_logo_is_in_the_bottom_right_corner_

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
There_is_a_snowy_mountain_landscape_in_the_background__The_front_view_of_the_air_conditioner_is_in_the_foreground_and_air_blows_out_of_the_machine__The_LG_logo_is_in_the_center_of_the_machine_with_the_Dual_Inverter_logo,_ThinQ_logo_and_Dual_Inverter_10_Year_Warranty_logo_visible_on_the_sides_of_the_front__The_air_quality_panel_is_lit_up_in_green_on_the_right_side__The_Dual_Inverter_logo_is_in_the_bottom_right_of_the_video_

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
A_woman_lounges_on_a_sofa_smiling_as_the_air_conditioner_blows_air_above_her__To_the_right_of_the_woman_is_the_Dual_Inverter_logo_and_an_image_of_the_Dual_Dual_Inverter__Further_to_the_right_is_a_bar_graph__The_bars_go_up_indicating_more_money_spent_and_then_go_down_to_show_that_the_dual_inverter_saves_customers_money_

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.
A_forest_landscape_is_in_the_background_with_half_of_the_LG_air_conditioner_visible_on_the_side__The_LG_logo_and_Dual_Inverter_logo_can_be_seen_on_the_machine_with_the_air_quality_panel_lit_up_green__In_front_of_the_air_conditioner_in_the_air_blowing_out_are_three_icons_indicating_clean_air,_money,_and_energy__To_the_right_of_the_machine_is_the_Dual_Inverter_logo_and_an_image_of_the_Dual_Dual_Inverter__Further_to_the_right_is_a_bar_graph__The_bars_go_up_indicating_more_money_spent_and_then_go_down_to_show_that_the_dual_inverter_saves_customers_money_

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.
A_woman_lounges_on_a_couch_in_a_living_room_with_the_LG_air_conditioner_installed_above_her_on_the_wall__Blue_streams_of_air_are_on_the_image_to_indicate_it_is_on_and_cooling_the_room_


Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.
The_inner_workings_of_the_DUAL_Inverter_Compressor_are_visible_through_the_almost_invisible_exterior__Nearby_is_the_DUAL_Inverter_logo_and_two_icons_representing_the_fan_and_the_compressor_
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.
An_LG_air_conditioner_is_hanging_at_the_top_center_of_the_image__Beneath_it_are_two_images,_one_image_shows_a_hot_beach_scene_and_the_other_shows_a_snowy_mountain_scene__Air_blows_out_of_the_air_conditioner_with_cool_blue_air_on_the_beach_scene_and_warm_red_air_across_the_snowy_scene_

Fast, Powerful Cooling and Heating

Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our DUAL Inverter Compressor.
The_LG_air_conditioner_is_installed_on_the_wall_and_seen_from_the_side_angle__The_top_panel_is_flaoting_above_see_the_inner_filters_can_be_seen__A_line_from_the_pre-filter_leads_out_to_a_magnified_circle_showing_the_dust_caught_in_the_pre-filter__The_Pre-Filter_logo_is_shown_in_the_bottom_right_corner_
Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
The_front_view_of_the_LG_air_conditioner_with_the_exterior_completely_invisible_so_the_inner_workings_of_the_machine_can_be_seen__The_machine_is_working_and_then_a_blue_light,_the_auto_cleaning_mechanism,_turns_on_and_washes_across_the_machine_with_a_blue_light__The_AutoCleaning_logo_is_in_the_upper_right_corner_
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

LEARN MORE ABOUT THINQ

Eco-Conscious Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Monitoring

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
5.0kW
Dimensions
[indoor unit] 998 X 345 X 210 <br> [outdoor unit] 770 X 545 X 288
Type
Wall mounted single split air conditioner
Features
Auto Cleaning, Active Energy Control, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

All Spec

CAPACITY

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.9 / 5.0 / 5.5

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.9 / 5.8 / 6.4

Heating -7°C - Rated (W)

4200

POWER INPUT

Cooling - Rated (W)

1562

Heating - Rated (W)

1611

EER

EER - W/W

3.20

S.E.E.R.

S.E.E.R - W/W

7.0

P DESIGN C

P design C (kW)

5.0

COP

COP - W/W

3.60

S.C.O.P

S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)

4.3 / 5.3

P DESIGN H

P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)

3.9 / 2.1

ENERGY LABEL(A+++ TO D SCALE)

Cooling

A++

Heating - Average / Warmer

A+ / A+++

ANNUAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Cooling (kWh)

250

Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)

1270 / 555

SOUND PRESSURE

Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)

31 / 34 / 39 / 44

Heating - L / M / H dB(A)

34 / 39 / 44

SOUND POWER

Cooling - Power dB(A)

60

AIR FLOW RATE

Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)

8.0 / 10.5 / 13.0 / 14.5

Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)

15.5

Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)

11.0 / 13.5 / 16.0

DEHUMIDIFICATION RATE

Dehumidification Rate (l/h)

1.8

RUNNING CURRENT

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 6.9 / 9.0

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 7.1 / 9.5

STARTING CURRENT

Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)

6.9 / 7.1

POWER SUPPLY

Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)

1/220-240/50

CIRCUIT BREAKER

Circuit Breaker (A)

20

POWER SUPPLY CABLE

Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)

3 x 1.5

POWER & TRANSMISSION CABLE

Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)

4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)

DIMENSION

Dimension (mm)

998 X 345 X 210

NET WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg)

11.9

FAN MOTOR OUTPUT

Fan Motor Output (W)

30

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(PC18SQ)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(PC18SQ)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(PC18SQ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(PC18SQ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(PC18SQ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.