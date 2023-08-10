About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Quality

LG has always built innovative, high quality products and LG modules uphold the same standards of quality. Read more about LG quality below.

00_Quality_NL_PC_1542766334712

Quality

LG has always built innovative, high quality products and LG modules uphold the same standards. LG PV modules remain robust and efficient in environments with high temperatures or low irradiance. This combined with a low annual degradation and longer warranty than the market average, warrants LG quality and consumer confidence.

01_Top-class-Power-Output-in-the-Solar-Industry_NL_PC_1542766407727_1543202172826

Top-class Power Output in the Solar Industry

As premium products with the industry’s highest standards for energy output and efficiency, the LG NeON® series provide a breadth of value including the maximization of per unit area electricity production.

 

Performance-20Warranty-v1-NEW-d_1561543034636

Superb Performance Warranty

LG guarantees industry’s top-level performance warranty of its products. The performance warranty reflects LG’s rigorous quality control efforts making solar modules more solid and stable in real circumstances.

 

04_How-LG-Make-It-Possible_1542880863333

How LG Make It Possible