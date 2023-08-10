We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
All Spec
-
Processor
-
AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ, Fanless
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
OS
-
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Memory
-
8GB DDR4
-
Storage
-
128GB (M.2 SSD) M.2 2280/2242 SSD Supported (SATA/PCIe supported)
-
Display Support
-
Up to 1 display : 4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
* Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting both SATA and PCIe NVMe SSDs.
SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1 : 8GB DDR4)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Software TPM
-
VDI Support
-
Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8
-
Size (cm)
-
60.47 cm
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Panel Multi
-
BMS / LGD Module
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Backlight Array
-
H1B
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Local Dimming Zone
-
N/A
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
-
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Curvature
-
N/A
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader1, Reader2, ,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Management Console
-
LG Cloud Device Manager
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES(HDMI IN Only)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
85KHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
-
75Hz
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
-
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920X1080 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840X2160 60Hz
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Mic In
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
-
N/A
-
USB
-
4 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
-
[Location]
-
Vertical
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
3W
-
Speaker_Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
0.6W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38.2W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.0W
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
6.0W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
30W
-
TEC (kWh)
-
96.5 kWh
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Assembly Step
-
Three-Step
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Stand Body)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Stand Base)
-
Matt Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Tilt
-
-5º ~ 35º
-
Swivel
-
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Pivot
-
Bi-Direction
-
Height Range
-
130mm
-
Down Height
-
70mm
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
626 x 474 x 194
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
553.8 x 512.9 x 240
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
440/924/1,008
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.25
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.1
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.95
-
CB
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EPA
-
YES (7.0)
-
EPEAT (Germany)
-
BRONZE
-
EPEAT (USA)
-
BRONZE
-
Energy Star
-
YES
-
Erp
-
YES
-
FCC-B
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
YES
-
ROHS, REACH
-
YES
-
TUV-Ergo
-
YES
-
TUV-GS
-
YES
-
TUV-Type
-
YES
-
UL(cUL)
-
YES
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
YES
-
Windows
-
YES
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Adapter (Color)
-
Black
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
-
Black / 2.0m
-
LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), Internal Antenna
-
Bluetooth
-
BT4.0
-
HDMI (PC)
-
1920X1080 60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
-
1920X1080 60Hz
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
7
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
-
White(AIO PC)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
-
Blinking (AIO PC)
-
LED Color(Standby)
-
OFF(AIO PC)
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Detached
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.