About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

24CK560N-3A

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

Why Cloud Computing for Healthcare

Easy and Secure

LG Thin Client offers medical facilities an endpoint that delivers end-user performance and strong data protection. It provides a secure, cost-efficient, and reliable virtual desktop experience that's easy to implement and manage.
LG All-in-One Thin Client

Designed for Healthcare

LG's 24CK560N approved by medical standards (IEC60601*, CE MDD** and FDA Class I***), ensures its reliability at medical environment. Also its white colour body helps to remove substances such as dust and dirt easily and keep it clean. So you can maintain the highest level of cleanliness**** and promote patient safety.
Full HD IPS Display

More Accurate at Any Angle

LG All-in-One Thin Client with IPS technology delivers visual comfort especially for sharing charts and medical information with others. Also, when 24CK560N is connected to the LG monitor*, it can provide wider workstation.
Enhanced Work Efficiency

Optimised for Medical Workplace

LG 24CK560N supports an external display up to 4K, enhancing work efficiency in medical contexts where precise expression of detailed factors is essential. Also, its low level of noise with fanless design provides pleasant medical environment.
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK560N supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with others and set up the equipment for shift work, leading to user convenience.

External Display Support*

LG cloud device supports up to 4K resolution for connected displays.

Fanless Design

The fanless design reduces the noise, then helps hospital staffs to focus and concentrate more on their work.

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*IEC 60601: Series of technical standards for safety and essential performance of medical equipments, published by the International Electrotechnical Commission.
**CE marking: The medical device manufacturer's claim that a product meets the essential requirements of all relevant European Medical Device Directives.
***FDA Class I: Class I devices are subject to ‘General Controls’ as are Class II and Class III devices. Class I medical devices have a low to moderate risk to the patient and/or user.
****Recommended cleaning products are Isopropanol 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% NaCl solution. All excluding screen. See user guide for cleaning instructions for more details.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*LG monitor 24BK550Y-W has the same design with 24CK560N.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution.
Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ, Fanless

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

OS

Non OS

Memory

4GB DDR4

Storage

32GB (M.2 SSD) M.2 2280/2242 SSD Supported (SATA/PCIe supported)

Display Support

Up to 1 display : 4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 32GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
* Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting both SATA and PCIe NVMe SSDs.
SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4)

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Software TPM

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8

Size (cm)

60.47 cm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Panel Multi

BMS / LGD Module

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Backlight Array

H1B

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Local Dimming Zone

N/A

Pixel Pitch

0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

Brightness (Min.)

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Min.)

N/A

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

Curvature

N/A

FEATURE

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Color Weakness

YES

Flicker safe

YES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader1, Reader2, ,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES(HDMI IN Only)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

HDMI Version

1.4

HDMI (H-Frequency)

85KHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

75Hz

HDMI (HDCP Version)

1.4

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920X1080 75Hz

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840X2160 60Hz

Headphone out

YES

Mic In

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

N/A

USB

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A

[Location]

Vertical

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Speaker_Output (unit)

3W

Speaker_Direction

Down Firing

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.6W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38.2W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.0W

Long Idle (Display Off)

6.0W

Short Idle (Display On)

30W

TEC (kWh)

96.5 kWh

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Assembly Step

Three-Step

Base Detachable

YES

Color (Front Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Middle Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Back Cover)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Body)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Base)

Matt Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Tilt

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel

0°~355° (±5°)

Pivot

Bi-Direction

Height Range

130mm

Down Height

70mm

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

626 x 474 x 194

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

553.8 x 512.9 x 240

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

440/924/1,008

Weight in Shipping

8.25

Weight with Stand

6.1

Weight without Stand

3.95

STANDARD

CB

YES (Medical CB)

CE

YES (Medical CE)

FCC-B

YES

IEC60601

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

ROHS, REACH

YES

UL(cUL)

YES (Medical UL)

VESA wall mount standard

YES

Windows

YES

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Adapter (Color)

Black

Power Cord

YES

Power Cord (Color/Length)

Black / 2.0m

NETWORK

LAN

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

Wi-Fi

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), Internal Antenna

Bluetooth

BT4.0

RESOLUTION

HDMI (PC)

1920X1080 60Hz

HDMI (Video)

1920X1080 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Front

Key Number (Power Key Included)

7

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On mode)

White(AIO PC)

LED Color(Power save mode)

Blinking (AIO PC)

LED Color(Standby)

OFF(AIO PC)

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Detached

ETC

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24CK560N-3A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.