24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare
Easy and Secure
lg_thin_client_for_medical_facilities_providing_with_an_easy_and_secured_healthcare_experience_
Designed for Medical Environment
The_all-in-one_thin_client_designed_for_medical_environment_complying_with_the_standards_of_IEC60601,_and_CE,_and_approved_by_the_FDA_for_the_Class_I
*CE marking: The medical device manufacturer's claim that a product meets the essential requirements of all relevant European Medical Device Directives.
*FDA Class I: Class I devices are subject to ‘General Controls’ as are Class II and Class III devices. Class I medical devices have a low to moderate risk to the patient and/or user.
**Recommended cleaning products are Isopropanol 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% NaCl solution. All excluding screen. See user guide for cleaning instructions for more details.
More Visible at Wide Angle
full_HD_IPS_display_providing_with_wide_viewing_angle_
Powerful Performance
Multi Display Set-up
24cn670n_enabling_to_connect_up_to_two_uhd_4k_resolution_displays_
Better Workplace Ergonomics
the_monitor_in_the_ergonomic_design_supporting_tilt,_swivel,_pivot_and_height_adjustment_options_
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
Operation System
-
Non OS
-
System Memory
-
4GB DDR4, 2666MHz
-
Storage
-
16GB eMMC
-
Display Support
-
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI Support
-
NO
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8
-
Size (cm)
-
60.47 cm
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Panel Multi
-
BMS / LGD Module
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Backlight Array
-
H1B
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Bit
-
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Curved
-
NO
-
Webcam
-
NO
-
RFID
-
Dual-band RFID
-
SD Card Slot
-
NO
-
1ms MBR(Supported Frequency)
-
NO
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
NO
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Eye Comfort Mode
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
NO
-
Gaming Mode
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader,Photo, Color Weakness
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
NO
-
Management Console
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
True Color Pro
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-I
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~85KHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
-
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920X1080 75Hz
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160 @ 60Hz(out)
-
DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Mini DisplayPort
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
RS-232
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB
-
2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
USB-C
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
-
1.2
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160@60Hz(out)
-
[Location]
-
Vertical
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
3W
-
Speaker_Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V, 6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
70W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
28W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.24W
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
3.8W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
19.5W
-
TEC (kWh)
-
95.6KWh
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Assembly Step
-
Three-Step
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
-
White(LG1002G)
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
White(LG1002G)
-
Color (Stand Body)
-
White
-
Color (Stand Base)
-
White
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Tilt
-
-5º ~ 35º
-
Swivel
-
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Pivot
-
Bi-Direction
-
Height Range
-
0~130mm
-
Down Height
-
73.1mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
NO
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
631 x 515 x 200
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
553.8 x 512.9 x 240
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
553.8 x 382.9 x 59.4
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
300ea / 720ea / 864ea
-
Weight in Shipping
-
9.4Kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.2Kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.05Kg
-
BIS (for India)
-
NO
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
NO
-
CB
-
YES
-
CCC (for China)
-
NO
-
CE
-
YES
-
EPA
-
NO
-
EPEAT (Germany)
-
NO
-
EPEAT (USA)
-
NO
-
Energy Star
-
NO
-
ErPbr
-
YES
-
FCC-B
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
IEC60601
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
YES
-
Medical Certificatioin
-
YES
-
Others (Standard)
-
BT,Wifi : FCC RF, RFID : FCC RF
-
PVC-Free
-
NO
-
ROHS, REACH
-
YES
-
TCO
-
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
-
YES
-
TUV-GS
-
YES
-
TUV-Type
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
UL(cUL)
-
YES
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
-
NO
-
USB-C (VESA)
-
NO
-
VCCI (for Japan)
-
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
YES
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Adapter (Color)
-
White
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
-
White / 1.5m
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
USB Type C
-
NO
-
USB Type C (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
PC Audio
-
NO
-
PC Audio (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
PC Audio cable
-
NO
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
-
NO
-
RCA 3Line (Gender)
-
NO
-
RCA 5Line (Gender)
-
NO
-
RF cable
-
NO
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
NO
-
External Antenna
-
NO (Internal Antenna)
-
VESA Bracket
-
NO
-
LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
HDMI (PC)
-
1920x1080@75Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
-
1920x1080@60Hz
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
7
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
-
White (AIO PC)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
-
Blinking (AIO PC)
-
LED Color(Standby)
-
OFF(AIO PC)
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Detached
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 0°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
