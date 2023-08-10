About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

27CN650N-6A

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

With_Cloud_computing,_you_can_expect__Enhanced_Security,_Access_Anytime,_Anywhere,_Making_Operations_More_Efficient,_Improved_Collaboration,_Business_Continuity_and_Cost_Savings_

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
More_Powerful_Performance_with_Processor_(Intel®_Celeron_J4105),_RAM_(4GB_DDR4)_and_Storage_(16GB_eMMC)_
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 27CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
LG_monitor_offers_Wide_Viewing_Angle_178̊_by_IPS_
27" Full HD IPS Display

True Colours at Any Angle

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Triple-monitor_setup_with_two_27UL850_monitors_
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 27CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.
Having_online_Conference_face_to_face_with_Pop-up_Type_Full_HD_Webcam_
Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.
Work_in_Silent_and_Cost-efficient_with_Fanless_Design__
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 27CN650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
products_view_of__Swivel,_Pivot,_Tilt,_Height_and_feature_One_Click_Stand_
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple Thin clients setup.

USB Type-C™

Various Interface

*27CN650N display supports up to Full HD resolution (1920x1080).
Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

OS

Non OS

Memory

4GB DDR4, 2666MHz

Storage

16GB eMMC

Display Support

Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
* Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting
SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.6 cm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Panel Multi

BOE Module

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Backlight Array

H1B

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Local Dimming Zone

N/A

Pixel Pitch

0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

Brightness (Min.)

250 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Min.)

N/A

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

Curvature

N/A

FEATURE

Webcam

Yes (FHD, Pop-up type, webcam)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Color Weakness

YES

Flicker safe

YES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES(HDMI IN Only)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

HDMI Version

2.0

HDMI (H-Frequency)

85KHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

75Hz

HDMI (HDCP Version)

1.4

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920X1080 75Hz

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840X2160 60Hz

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

N/A

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

USB-C

YES(out 1ea)

USB-C (DP Version)

1.2

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

[Location]

Vertical

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Speaker_Output (unit)

3W

Speaker_Direction

Down Firing

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V 5.79A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.42W

Long Idle (Display Off)

4.35W

Short Idle (Display On)

20.2W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Assembly Step

Three-Step

Base Detachable

YES

Color (Front Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Middle Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Back Cover)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Body)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Base)

Matt Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Tilt

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel

0°~355° (±5°)

Pivot

Bi-Direction

Height Range

130mm

Down Height

70mm

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

707x516x233

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

622.3x531.7x239.6

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

622.3x371.5x61.0

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

320/576/640

Weight in Shipping

10.5

Weight with Stand

7.8

Weight without Stand

5.6

STANDARD

CB

YES

CE

YES

FCC-B

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

ROHS, REACH

YES

TUV-Ergo

YES

TUV-GS

YES

TUV-Type

YES

UL(cUL)

YES

VESA wall mount standard

YES

Windows

YES

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Adapter (Color)

Black

Power Cord

YES

Power Cord (Color/Length)

Black / 2.0m

HDMI

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

Black / 2.0m

Display Port

YES

Display Port (Color/Length)

Black / 2.0m

External Antenna

NO (Internal Antenna)

NETWORK

LAN

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

Bluetooth

BT5.0

RESOLUTION

HDMI (PC)

1920X1080 75Hz

HDMI (Video)

1920X1080 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Front

Key Number (Power Key Included)

7

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On mode)

White(AIO PC)

LED Color(Power save mode)

Blinking (AIO PC)

LED Color(Standby)

OFF(AIO PC)

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Detached

ETC

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27CN650N-6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.