About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

27CN650N-6N

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

With_Cloud_computing,_you_can_expect__Enhanced_Security,_Access_Anytime,_Anywhere,_Making_Operations_More_Efficient,_Improved_Collaboration,_Business_Continuity_and_Cost_Savings_

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
More_Powerful_Performance_with_Processor_(Intel®_Celeron_J4105),_RAM_(4GB_DDR4)_and_Storage_(16GB_eMMC)_
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 27CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
LG_monitor_offers_Wide_Viewing_Angle_178̊_by_IPS_
27" Full HD IPS Display

True Colours at Any Angle

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Triple-monitor_setup_with_two_27UL850_monitors_
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 27CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.
Having_online_Conference_face_to_face_with_Pop-up_Type_Full_HD_Webcam_
Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.
Work_in_Silent_and_Cost-efficient_with_Fanless_Design__
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 27CN650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
products_view_of__Swivel,_Pivot,_Tilt,_Height_and_feature_One_Click_Stand_
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple Thin clients setup.

USB Type-C™

Various Interface

Headline can be up to 150 characters.

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*27CN650N display supports up to Full HD resolution (1920x1080).
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

NO

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

Headphone out

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

DVI-I

NO

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

DISPLAY

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.6

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

FEATURES

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

PBP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PIP

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

RFID

NO

SD Card Slot

NO

Webcam

Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)

NETWORK

SFP Ready

NO

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

Bluetooth

BT5.0

LAN (RJ-45)

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

Maxx Audio

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

3W x 2

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Long Idle (Display Off)

4.35W

Short Idle (Display On)

20.2W

ACCESSORY

Thunderbolt

NO

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

Antenna

Internal

DVI to VGA Gender

NO

VESA Bracket

NO

ENVIRONMENTAL

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

Management Console

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

707x516x233

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.3x371.5x61.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.3x531.7x239.6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.8

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2020

PC PART

Display Support

Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Operation System

Non OS

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Storage

16GB eMMC

System Memory

4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz

VDI Support

No

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27CN650N-6N)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.