27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
OS
-
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Memory
-
8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Storage
-
128GB SSD (M.2)
-
Display Support
-
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : 4GB DDR4)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI Support
-
Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W
-
Size (Inch)
-
27
-
Size (cm)
-
68.6 cm
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Panel Multi
-
BOE Module
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Backlight Array
-
H1B
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Local Dimming Zone
-
N/A
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Bit
-
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Curvature
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
Yes (FHD, Pop-up type, webcam)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Management Console
-
LG Cloud Device Manager
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES(HDMI IN Only)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI Version
-
2.0
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
85KHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
-
75Hz
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
-
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920X1080 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840X2160 60Hz
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
-
N/A
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
USB-C
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
-
1.2
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
[Location]
-
Vertical
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
3W
-
Speaker_Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V 5.79A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
29W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.42W
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
4.35W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
20.2W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Assembly Step
-
Three-Step
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Stand Body)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Stand Base)
-
Matt Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-
-5º ~ 35º
-
Swivel
-
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Pivot
-
Bi-Direction
-
Height Range
-
130mm
-
Down Height
-
70mm
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
707x516x233
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
622.3x531.7x239.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
622.3x371.5x61.0
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
320/576/640
-
Weight in Shipping
-
10.5
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.8
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.6
-
CB
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EPA
-
YES (7.0)
-
EPEAT (Germany)
-
GOLD
-
EPEAT (USA)
-
GOLD
-
Energy Star
-
YES
-
Erp
-
YES
-
FCC-B
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
YES
-
ROHS, REACH
-
YES
-
TUV-Ergo
-
YES
-
TUV-GS
-
YES
-
TUV-Type
-
YES
-
UL(cUL)
-
YES
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
YES
-
Windows
-
YES
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Adapter (Color)
-
Black
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
-
Black / 2.0m
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
Black / 2.0m
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
-
Black / 2.0m
-
External Antenna
-
NO (Internal Antenna)
-
LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
HDMI (PC)
-
1920X1080 75Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
-
1920X1080 60Hz
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
7
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
-
White(AIO PC)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
-
Blinking (AIO PC)
-
LED Color(Standby)
-
OFF(AIO PC)
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Detached
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
