We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
All Spec
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
DVI-I
-
NO
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 100% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.72
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
SFP Ready
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
RFID
-
NO
-
SD Card Slot
-
NO
-
Webcam
-
Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
825.6 × 570.7(460.7) × 230
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
940 × 490 x 241
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
825.6 × 374.8 × 60.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.0
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.3
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
Display Support
-
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Operation System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Storage
-
16GB eMMC
-
System Memory
-
4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz
-
VDI Support
-
No
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.24W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
4.71W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
26.68W
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Management Console
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Antenna
-
Internal
-
DVI to VGA Gender
-
NO
-
VESA Bracket
-
NO
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
Year
-
2020
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.