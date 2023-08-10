About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

34CN650N-6N

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

Headphone out

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

DVI-I

NO

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

DISPLAY

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 100% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.72

Size [Inch]

34

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

NETWORK

Bluetooth

BT5.0

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

LAN (RJ-45)

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

SFP Ready

NO

FEATURES

User Defined Key

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

RFID

NO

SD Card Slot

NO

Webcam

Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 × 570.7(460.7) × 230

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 × 490 x 241

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 × 374.8 × 60.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.0

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

PC PART

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

Display Support

Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Operation System

Non OS

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Storage

16GB eMMC

System Memory

4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz

VDI Support

No

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

ENVIRONMENTAL

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Long Idle (Display Off)

4.71W

Short Idle (Display On)

26.68W

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

Management Console

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Antenna

Internal

DVI to VGA Gender

NO

VESA Bracket

NO

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2020

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34CN650N-6N)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.