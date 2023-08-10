We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Box Type Thin Client
Various Interface
4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0 6) Headphone & Mic Combo
Various_Interface___DisplayPort,_USB_Type-C™,_USB_3_0,_Gigabit_Ethernet,_USB_2_0,__Headphone_
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
OS
-
Non OS
-
Memory
-
4GB DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Storage
-
16GB eMMC
-
Display Support
-
Up to 3 displays :
2560x1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
* Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA
SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 2ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840X2160 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
-
N/A
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
USB-C
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
-
1.2
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
[Location]
-
Horizontal
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker_Channel
-
1ch
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
1.2W
-
Speaker_Direction
-
Front Firing
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
1.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.2W
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
6.0W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
6.0W
-
TEC (kWh)
-
27.0 kWh
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
Matt Black
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
260 x 164 x 101
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
199 x 137 x 35
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
3,000/6,300/7,560
-
Weight in Shipping
-
1.685
-
Weight with Stand
-
0.82
-
Weight without Stand
-
0.8
-
CB
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
FCC-B
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
YES
-
ROHS, REACH
-
YES
-
TUV-Ergo
-
YES
-
TUV-GS
-
YES
-
TUV-Type
-
YES
-
UL(cUL)
-
YES
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
YES
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Adapter (Color)
-
Black
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
-
Black / 2.0m
-
External Antenna
-
YES
-
VESA Bracket
-
Horizontal/Vertical feet and VESA/wall mounting
-
LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
-
White (PC Power / HDD)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
-
Blinking (PC)
-
LED Color(Standby)
-
OFF(PC)
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Packing Material
-
A-Flute
-
Stacking Type
-
Vertical
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
