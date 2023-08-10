We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Box Type Thin Client
Various Interface
All Spec
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
DVI-I
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
YES
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 2ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
0.82
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
260 x 164 x 101
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
199 x 137 x 35
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
1.685
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
0.8
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
SD Card Slot
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
RFID
-
NO
-
Webcam
-
NO
-
Year
-
2019
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
VDI Support
-
NO
-
Display Support
-
Up to 3 displays : 2560x1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out) 3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out) 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Operation System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Storage
-
16GB eMMC
-
System Memory
-
4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
6.0W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.2W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
6.0W
-
TEC (kWh)
-
27.0 kWh
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
1.2W x 1
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Management Console
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Antenna
-
External
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI to VGA Gender
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
VESA Bracket
-
YES
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
SFP Ready
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
