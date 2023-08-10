About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V™ III, VRF 8 HP HEAT PUMP OUTDOOR UNIT (22.4kW Cooling, 25.2kW Heating)

MULTI V™ III, VRF 8 HP HEAT PUMP OUTDOOR UNIT (22.4kW Cooling, 25.2kW Heating)

ARUN80LT3

ARUN80LT3

MULTI V™ III, VRF 8 HP HEAT PUMP OUTDOOR UNIT (22.4kW Cooling, 25.2kW Heating)

COOLING CAPACITY(BTU/HR)

Cooling kW

22.4

HEATING CAPACITY(MIN/RATING/MAX)

Heating kW

25.2

INPUT

Cooling W

5.25kW

Heating W

5.5kW

C.O.P

Cooling

4.27

Heating (W / W)

4.58

COLOUR

Colour

Warm Grey

NOISE LEVEL(SOUNDPRESS,1M)

Outdoor, Max dB(A)±3

57

FAN

Type

Propeller Fan

AIR FLOW

m3/min

180

DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)

Unit(WxHxD) mm

920×1680×760

NET WEIGHT

Unit kg

190

COMPRESSOR

Type

BLDC Inverter Scroll

No. of Compressors

1

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Gold Fin

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

Control

5

Charge kg

EEV

REFRIGERANT OIL

Charge Amount (cc)

FVC68D(PVE)

Type

3,500

PIPE CONNECTIONS

Gas Pipes mm(inch)

ø9.52(3/8)

Liquid Pipes mm(inch)

ø19.05(3/4)

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS

Number

13

Ratio

50~200%

LONGEST PIPING

Length/ Level Difference

200m/110m

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

PRODUCT FICHE(ARUN080LTE4)
WEB INFO(ARUN080LTE4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.