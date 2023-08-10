About Cookies on This Site

Indoor Unit

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting. Discover a more efficient and powerful indoor solution for your business.

Indoor-Unit_01_MULTI_V_Indoor_Unit_20112017_D_1511160083833

MULTI V Indoor Unit

Enquire to bug

Round cassette

Indoor-Unit_02_image6_Round_Cassette

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Indoor-Unit_02_image1_Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_20112017_D_1511160237248

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Indoor-Unit_02_image2_Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_20112017_D_1511160243871

Wall Mounted Unit

02_image3_1512957672127

Ceiling & Floor

Indoor-Unit_02_image4_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1511160256842

Console

Indoor-Unit_02_image5_Console_20112017_D_1511160264202

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn more