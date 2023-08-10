About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V™ MINI OUTDOOR UNIT (14 KW COOLING, 16 KW HEATING)

ARUN50GS2A

Night Silent Operation

Quiet operation of the MULTI VTM MINI at night. The noise level of the unit can be reduced at night time to reduce disturbance.

Slim and Compact

The compact dimensions of the MULTI VTM MINI make it ideal for applications where space is at a premium.

High Efficiency Outdoor Axial Fan

Outdoor heat exchange efficiency is increased through the use of a high efficiency axial fan.

Long Piping Lengths

Up to 300m of total piping length and up to 150m longest pipe length can be achieved with the MULTI VTM MINI.
All Spec

COOLING CAPACITY(BTU/HR)

Cooling kW

14

HEATING CAPACITY(MIN/RATING/MAX)

Heating kW

16

INPUT

Cooling W

3.5kW

Heating W

3.9kW

C.O.P

Cooling

4

Heating (W / W)

4.1

COLOUR

Colour

Warm Grey

NOISE LEVEL(SOUNDPRESS,1M)

Outdoor, Max dB(A)±3

53

FAN

Type

BLDC

AIR FLOW

m3/min

110

DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)

Unit(WxHxD) mm

950×1380×330

NET WEIGHT

Unit kg

106

COMPRESSOR

Type

DC INV Rotary

No. of Compressors

1

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Gold Fin

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

Control

3.0

Charge kg

EEV

REFRIGERANT OIL

Charge Amount (cc)

FVC68D

Type

1,300

PIPE CONNECTIONS

Liquid Pipes mm(inch)

ø9.52(3/8)

Gas Pipes mm(inch)

ø15.88(5/8)

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS

Number

8

Ratio

50~130%

LONGEST PIPING

Length/ Level Difference

150m/50m

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.