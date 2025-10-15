*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG UltraGear evo™ is the first gaming monitor lineup to support 5K AI Upscaling technology.

**AI Upscaling requires a source input of at least Full HD (FHD) resolution and will not operate with sources below FHD.

***Based on internal comparison with LG’s previous MiniLED model (27GR95UM).

****Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.