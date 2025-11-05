About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Place Setting QuadWash™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

14 Place Setting QuadWash™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

14 Place Setting QuadWash™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

DB273TX
Top-front View & Control Panel
Front View
Front View
Open door front view with dish
QuadWash™
Control Panel
Open door front view
Left-side view
Left-side open door view
Left-side open door view
Side view with 3rd rack - lower
Side view with 3rd rack - upper
Side view
Left-side open door view with dish with 3rd rack
Spray Arm & Steam Nozzle
Top-front View & Control Panel
Front View
Front View
Open door front view with dish
QuadWash™
Control Panel
Open door front view
Left-side view
Left-side open door view
Left-side open door view
Side view with 3rd rack - lower
Side view with 3rd rack - upper
Side view
Left-side open door view with dish with 3rd rack
Spray Arm & Steam Nozzle

Key Features

  • LG's QuadWash™ four arm system cleans with wider coverage using powerful streams of water.
  • LG's EasyRack™ Plus offers loading with maximum flexibility, to fit and wash various items.
  • LG's Direct Drive motor controls water circulation for quiet performance and durability.
  • With LG ThinQ you can oversee the product status and even download new dish programmes.
  • Auto door opens at the end for naturally drier, spotless dishes.
More
5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Dishwashers

LG built-in dishwasher is partially open to show clean racks. Modern kitchen with marble backsplash and minimalist design.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG Built-In Dishwasher

LG built-in dishwasher

Sleek and chic dishwashing power

A customisable lower panel gives you design freedom. Steam cleaning gives you peace of mind.

*The "false door" panel included with this built-in dishwasher is non-functional and intended for illustrative or display purposes only. It does not operate as a working door and should not be used as part of the appliance’s daily operation. Actual installation requires a compatible custom cabinet door, supplied separately.

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

LG built-in dishwasher in a white kitchen, partially open. A label notes standard Grade A energy efficiency.

A-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with a dishwasher designed for energy efficiency

Close-up of powerful water jets inside an LG dishwasher, showcasing cleaning technology for thorough dishwashing results.

QuadWash™

Leaves no dirty dished behind

Displays the spacious design of the LG Built-In Dishwasher, accommodating a variety of dishes

LG ThinQ™

Connect for a smarter wash

LG dishwasher door opens automatically after the wash cycle, releasing steam and letting dishes dry naturally.

Auto open dry

Helping hand with drying

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54% and are certified A Grade by EU energy efficiency standards¹⁾ . 

LG built-in dishwasher, door slightly open with clean dishes. Label indicates standard Grade A energy efficiency.

QuadWash™

All-around wash, sparkling clean

Four Multi-Motion spray arms to clean dishes the first time, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

EasyRack™Plus

No dish left behind

LG's flexible rack can be easily adjusted to accommodate dishes of variable sizes as needed.

3rd Rack

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Learn more about ThinQ app

LG smart dishwasher, integrated with a kitchen counter, remotely controlled via smartphone app displaying cycle completion.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

Download more ways to clean

LG ThinQ™ lets you download new wash cycles to give you more cleaning options. (pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care)

Clean your way

You can personalise settings for your dishwasher from your smart device. 

Low noise

Powerful cleaning, done quietly

With LG's noise reduction technology, your dishes are quietly cleaned while you relax in peace³⁾.

A man holds a sleeping baby in a dim kitchen. LG dishwasher runs quietly in the background for peaceful operation.

Innovative by design

Modern kitchen with LG built-in dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob, blending seamlessly with the marble backsplash.

Style and harmony

Close-up of the stainless steel interior of an LG dishwasher, built for durability, hygiene, and efficient dishwashing.

Full stainless steel

LG dishwasher door opens automatically after the wash cycle, releasing steam and letting dishes dry naturally.

Auto open dry

Built-in dishwasher installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to head.
1. Measuring the installation area

Shows the space required to install an LG built-in dishwasher

2. Installation precautions

Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.

Displays precautions to take when installing an LG built-in dishwasher

3. Checking the door panel

The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case.

 

 If the door panel weighs between 8 kg and 11 kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open.

 

 (A) Mounting the sliding panel

 Height: 720 - 780 mm / Weight: 2.5 - 11 kg

Diagram of LG dishwasher door panel: width 590–594mm, height 720–780mm, thickness 16–22mm for proper installation fit.

(B) Mounting the fixed panel

 Height: 650 - 720 mm / Weight: 3.5 - 9 kg

Diagram of LG dishwasher fixed panel: width 590–594mm, height 650–720mm, thickness 16–22mm for installation.

*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.

*Caution should be taken when passing hoses through hose hole as they may have sharp edges and could damage the hoses.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

The boxes on the kitchen table.

What's in the box?

FAQ

Q.

What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?

A.

'For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.

Q.

Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?

A.

LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.

Q.

What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?

A.

Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates and wine glasses (when using the wine glass rack*)

Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses 

Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks

When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that 

the water can flow properly.

TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.

* Wine glass racks are available in select models, or can be purchased separately as an accessory for the bottom basket.

Q.

Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.

Q.

How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?

A.

The TrueSteam® feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes.

In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots.

Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.

Q.

What can I do about the food odors after use?

A.

We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors.

TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.

Q.

Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?

A.

This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.

(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)

However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.

Funnel illustration

Funnel

Moisture barrier tape illustration

Moisture Barrier Tape

Fleece tape illustration, 8 pieces.

Fleece Tape (8ea)

Upper and middle panel brackets illustration

Fleece tape illustration, 8 pieces.

Lower panel brackets illustration

Panel Brackets (Lower)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Lower panel brackets illustration

Bracket screws illustration, 12 pieces

Bracket Screws (12pcs)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

Door adjustment screws illustration, 2 pieces

Door Adjustment Screws (2pcs)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

*Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.

 

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1) Energy efficiency

 * Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test

 

2) LG ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

 

3) Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DB273TX

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Built-In

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Noble Steel

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Nonsteam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    7

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    9

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • 3 in 1

    No

  • Dry Plus

    No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    299

  • Express Cycle Time

    57

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    44

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    79

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

KEY FEATURE

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096543627

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    60

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    44

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Product Weight (kg)

    40

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.