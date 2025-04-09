We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black
Key Features
- TrueSteam technology helps remove 99.99% of bacteria, as well as food and watermarks.
- LG's QuadWash™ four arm system cleans with wider coverage using powerful streams of water.
- LG's Auto Open Door opens the door at the end of the cycle to allow excess steam to escape
- LG's EasyRack™ Plus offers loading with maximum flexibility, to fit and wash various items
- LG's Direct Drive motor controls water circulation for quiet performance and durability.
- With LG ThinQ you can oversee the product status and even download new dish programmes.
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Less spot and clean dishes
Clean easily with TrueSteam™
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ cleans your dishes from all angles.
Connect for a smarter wash
New wash cycles via the LG ThinQ™ app.
Certified by TÜV
Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.
*Results based on TÜV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.
Safe and hygienic
TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.
*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray items, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water delicacy and intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
Flexible loading options
EasyRack™Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of variable sizes.
Keep an eye on the clock
Conveniently manage your time with a hidden LED display that counts down the remaining cycle time. When the dishwasher is not in use, the display disappears for a sleek look.
Top-class Energy Efficiency
Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54%1) and are certified A-Grade by EU energy efficiency standards2).
1) Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DF587HVS (Energy A-10%) and DBC425(Energy E), according to LG internal test methods.
2) Based on household dishwasher Energy Efficiency Index according to EU Regulation 2019/2017. LG’s new dishwasher offers 20 percent more efficiency than an A-rated dishwasher model.
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.
*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
Powerful and quiet performance
Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
*Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.
*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).
*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.
*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
Innovative by design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Display Type
LED
-
INSTALLATION TYPE
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
14
APPEARANCE
-
Colors
Matte Black
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo
Yes
-
3 in 1
No
-
Dry Plus
No
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Cycle Time
405
-
Express Cycle Time
56
-
Noise Emission Class
B
-
Noise Level (dBA)
43
-
Turbo Cycle Time
78
-
Water Consumption (L)
9.5
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
KEY FEATURE
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Fully Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
55
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
50
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
50
-
Power Consumption (W)
1600 - 1800
-
Power Supply (V)
220 - 240
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
