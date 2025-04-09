Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black

UK EU
Product Information Sheet

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black

DF587HMS
()
  • Front view
  • FrontOpen1
  • FrontOpen2
  • Top view
  • Detail view
  • LeftSide1
  • LeftSide2
  • LeftSide3
  • RightSide1
  • RightSide2
  • RightSide3
  • Side open1
  • Side open2
  • Side view
  • Back view
Front view
FrontOpen1
FrontOpen2
Top view
Detail view
LeftSide1
LeftSide2
LeftSide3
RightSide1
RightSide2
RightSide3
Side open1
Side open2
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • TrueSteam technology helps remove 99.99% of bacteria, as well as food and watermarks.
  • LG's QuadWash™ four arm system cleans with wider coverage using powerful streams of water.
  • LG's Auto Open Door opens the door at the end of the cycle to allow excess steam to escape
  • LG's EasyRack™ Plus offers loading with maximum flexibility, to fit and wash various items
  • LG's Direct Drive motor controls water circulation for quiet performance and durability.
  • With LG ThinQ you can oversee the product status and even download new dish programmes.
More
Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing Dishwasher
Performance Convenience Smart Design

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Close-up of dishes and glasses being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

Less spot and clean dishes

Clean easily with TrueSteam™

Intense water streams from dishwasher blades in close-up.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ cleans your dishes from all angles.

Kitchen interior with partially open free-standing dishwasher and LG ThinQ™ app showing cycle complete notification.

Connect for a smarter wash

New wash cycles via the LG ThinQ™ app.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.

*Results based on TÜV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

TrueSteam™

Safe and hygienic

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Save Pre Hand Wash Time with steam wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

Steam that reaches multiple corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Crystal clear dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray items, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water delicacy and intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

EasyRack™Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of variable sizes.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Height-adjustable 3rd rack

More space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Foldable side rack

Load the kitchenware your way, whether it's a pan or a large bowl.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Keep an eye on the clock

Conveniently manage your time with a hidden LED display that counts down the remaining cycle time. When the dishwasher is not in use, the display disappears for a sleek look.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54%1) and are certified A-Grade by EU energy efficiency standards2).

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

1) Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DF587HVS (Energy A-10%) and DBC425(Energy E), according to LG internal test methods.

2) Based on household dishwasher Energy Efficiency Index according to EU Regulation 2019/2017. LG’s new dishwasher offers 20 percent more efficiency than an A-rated dishwasher model.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

Clean your way

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

A man reading a book near an operation dishwasher, with the Inverter DirectDrive and 10-year Warranty marks displayed

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Full stainless steel

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Auto Open Dry

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DF587HMS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Matte Black

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • 3 in 1

    No

  • Dry Plus

    No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    405

  • Express Cycle Time

    56

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    43

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    78

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

KEY FEATURE

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Fully Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    30

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    55

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    50

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 