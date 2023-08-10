About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
American Style Fridge Freezer in Black.

Specs

Reviews

Support

American Style Fridge Freezer in Black.

GS5163WBMV

American Style Fridge Freezer in Black.

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

606

Lifestyle

Large Family

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

538

Freezer

173

Refrigerator

365

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Consumption (kWh)

464

Energy Saving Rating

A+

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Western Black

Ice Dispenser - Cruched Ice Function

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(6) / Express Freezing

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

5.17

Freezing Capicity (kg)

12

Sound Power (dB)

40

Star Rating

4 Star

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (1)

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Slide out Tempered glass (3)

Door Basket

Transparent (4)

Diary Corner

Yes

Egg tray

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V - Plastic

Yes

Vegetable Box

One(with Divider) (2)

Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

Yes

Vegetable Box - Temperature Controller

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (1)

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Ice Maker

Automatic

Door basket

Transparent (3)

Shelf

Tempered Glass(5), Wire

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

118 / 128

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

894 x 1753 x 753

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 