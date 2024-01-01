We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
InstaView Door-in-Door | American Style Fridge Freezer | 655L | WiFi connected | Shiny Steel
What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?
Knock Twice & See Inside
Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™.
Quick & Easy Access to Your Favourites
Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite foods with a concealed opening button.
Save Energy & Reduce Cold Air Loss
Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
Link Your Fridge & Smartphone
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.
Open Door Alerts
Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings
FAQ
What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
-
Product Weight (kg)
128
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913x1790x735
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
