628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Refrigerator, Brushed Steel
Quiet Mark
Fridge Freezers
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
Non-Plumbing
Chill anywhere, anytime
FRESH Converter™
Fresh settings for your foods
ThinQ™
Smart control for a smarter life
Smart Inverter™
Efficient performance, dependable durability
Hygiene care
Goodbye bacteria
UVnano™ refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles which can affect the health of its users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length).
Non-Plumbing
Chill anywhere, anytime
Place your fridge freezer anywhere with a non-plumbed system that requires no water supply connection. A larger water container inside the fridge means fewer refills, stability and spill prevention.
Easy access
Knock twice & see inside
Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.
Quick & easy access to your favourites
Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favourite foods with a concealed opening button.
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a small screen that explains where a concealed opening button is to open the door.
Save energy & reduce cold air loss
Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.
The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
Freshness
Seals in farm freshness longer
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
FRESH Converter™
Control the temperature, keep foods fresh
Fresh Converter™ helps you to choose the optimum temperature settings for different foods. Preserve delicious flavours for longer with temperatures carefully catered to meat, fish and vegetables.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone.
There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.
Your fridge just got smarter
Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling. This technology cools down your refrigerator two hours before high usage periods.
On the left side, The refrigerator is open and the couple is standing near the refrigerator.
Link your fridge & smartphone
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.
Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Open door alerts
Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.
On the left side the woman is coming home and checks the state of the refrigerator using the smartphone and there is a smartphone in-screen in the middle, the refrigerator is open and the cooling wind comes out from the door on the right side.
*LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or local LG website for service availability.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Durable and energy-saving
The type of efficiency you've been imagining - the intelligent LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ checks the cooling requirements of your fridge's interior and adjusts its speed to match, using only the amount of energy necessary. Nothing more, nothing less.
The refrigerator is installed in the kitchen wall and there is a graph showing the reduction of energy consumption using the smart inverter compressor.
*Based on KTL test result comparing KS C ISO 15502 energy consumption between LGE models R-B601GM(LG conventional reciprocating compressor) and R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Result may vary in actual usage condition.
Energy efficient & durable
LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help your save more and 10 years peace of mind.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
FAQ
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit, and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and reduce your energy usage.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
628
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
276
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
628
-
Volume Freezer (L)
192
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
407
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
15
-
Volume Ice Making Room (L)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Type
Pocket Spray
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
F/R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
T
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
276
-
Sound Power (dB)
35
-
Sound Power (Grade)
B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096071946
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
-
Product Weight (kg)
142
-
Packing Weight (kg)
152
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
