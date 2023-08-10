About Cookies on This Site

Stylish Black Fridge Freezer

Specs

Reviews

Support

Stylish Black Fridge Freezer

GB5533BMTW

Stylish Black Fridge Freezer

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

322

Lifestyle

Compact Space

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

303

Freezer

86

Refrigerator

217

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Class

A+

Energy Consumption (kWh)

297

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Black

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

Touch 88 LCD (White)

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(4) / Super Freezing

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

Total No Frost

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

12

Freezing Capicity (kg)

6

Reversible Door

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

42

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

SN-T

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED Lighting

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (2)

Door basket - Transparent

Yes (4)

Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Door basket - Dairy Corner

Yes (2)

Cooler

Compartment

Egg tray

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V - Plastic

Yes (1)

Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper (Plastic)

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper (Glass)

Yes

Vegetable Box

One(with Divider)

Farm Fresh

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

Yes (1)

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

Drawers

Wire(1) & Transparent (3)

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

81 / 86

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1896 x 635

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

655 x 1985 x 742

