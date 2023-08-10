We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Black Cabinet Style Freezer.
All Spec
-
Total
-
362
-
Total
-
313
-
Freezer
-
313
-
Energy Class
-
A+
-
Energy Consumption (KWh/year)
-
364
-
Finishing [Colour]
-
Black
-
Digital Display (LED/LCD)
-
Green Touch 88
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors(3) / Express Freezing
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
12
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
-
16
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
41
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Integrated Opening Mechanism
-
Yes
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
R Room On/Off
-
Yes
-
Refrigent
-
R600a
-
Lamp
-
Top LED
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Twist Ice Tray
-
Shelf
-
Tempered Glass(3), Wire(3)
-
Drawers - Transparent
-
Yes (6 ; 1-Half, 5-Full)
-
Metallic Decoration
-
Drawer - (h/stamping)
-
Net / Packing
-
82 / 89
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
661 x 1965 x 745
What people are saying
