Specs

Reviews

Support

GF5137WBHW1

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

362

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

313

Freezer

313

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Class

A+

Energy Consumption (KWh/year)

364

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Black

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

Green Touch 88

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(3) / Express Freezing

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

12

Freezing Capacity (kg)

16

Reversible Door

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

41

Star Rating

4 Stars

Integrated Opening Mechanism

Yes

Climate Class

SN-T

R Room On/Off

Yes

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

Top LED

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Tray

Shelf

Tempered Glass(3), Wire(3)

Drawers - Transparent

Yes (6 ; 1-Half, 5-Full)

Metallic Decoration

Drawer - (h/stamping)

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

82 / 89

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1850 x 673

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

661 x 1965 x 745

