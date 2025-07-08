Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear OLED Monitor promo showing models 32G810SA (left) and curved 45GX950 (right), with up to 15% off from April 14–30, 2025.

2025 UltraGear

Up to 15% off NEW UltraGear
OLED Monitors

Grab your new UltraGear monitor at a discounted price for a limited time

Banner showing up to 15% discount on LG UltraGear monitors, with 10% off for model 45GX950A and 15% off for models 45GX90SA, 39GX90SA, and 32G810SA. A gift icon appears on the right.

Benefit

Up to 15% Discount

10% Discount - 45GX950A

15% Discount - 45GX90SA, 39GX90SA, 32G810SA

Finden Sie das richtige UltraGear für Sie

LG UltraGear 45GX950A, the world’s first 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor, displayed on a desk with a gaming PC and accessories, showing a vivid space battle scene on screen.

45GX950A

World's First 5K2K Curved
OLED Gaming Monitor

World's First 5K2K Curved<br>OLED Gaming Monitor Learn More
Front view of LG UltraGear 5K2K OLED monitor with vivid purple graphics and 5K2K text on the platform.

21:9 5K2K OLED

A gaming monitor displaying a high-speed motorcycle racing scene, emphasizing ultra-fast response time of 0.03 ms (GtG) with dynamic motion blur effects.

0.03 ms (GtG)

Gaming setup showing two different games—an action RPG and a racing game—demonstrating dual-mode play capability.

Dual-mode Play

Close-up of a DisplayPort 2.1 cable against a dynamic light streak background.

DisplayPort 2.1

LG UltraGear 240Hz curved OLED smart monitors set up in a modern home office, showcasing a content hub interface for streaming, gaming, and productivity.

45GX90SA / 39GX90SA

From Streaming to Gaming
– 240Hz Curved OLED Smart Monitor

From Streaming to Gaming<br>– 240Hz Curved OLED Smart Monitor Learn More
LG UltraGear OLED monitor displaying a realistic space scene with sharp contrast and deep blacks, highlighting visual clarity.

OLED for Real Visual

Top-down view of an 800R curved LG UltraGear monitor setup on a desk, emphasizing immersive screen curvature.

800R Curved Display

LG UltraGear monitor displaying a high-speed racing game, emphasizing its ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Streaming service icons including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, highlighting webOS 24 with LG AI integration.

webOS 24 w/ LG AI

*Disney+/ Netflix / Prime Video / Apple TV subscription required. 

LG UltraGear 32G810SA vertical 32-inch 4K 144Hz monitor displayed in a modern streaming setup, showing a live gaming session with chat and control panels on screen.

32G810SA

Power Your Play
and Stream Smarter
– with a 32" 4K 144Hz Monitor Powered by webOS

Power Your Play<br>and Stream Smarter<br>– with a 32" 4K 144Hz Monitor Powered by webOS Learn More
LG 32-inch monitor displaying a high-fidelity fantasy game character in vibrant 4K UHD resolution.

Stunning IPS 4K

LG UltraGear monitor displaying a futuristic motorcycle racing scene, highlighting its smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

144Hz Refresh Rate

Scene of a sci-fi battle shown on an LG monitor, emphasizing wide-angle IPS display clarity and color accuracy.

VESA Display HDR 400

Desktop setup with an LG monitor running webOS 24, featuring content tiles and LG AI interface.

webOS 24 w/ LG AI

*Disney+/ Netflix / Prime Video / Apple TV subscription required. 

UltraGear Monitor Comparison Chart

　　　　

45GX950A

45" WUHD 5K2K 

(5120x2160)

OLED
21:9

Dual-Mode

(WUHD 165Hz / WFHD 330Hz)

0.03ms GtG

DCI-P3 98.5%

VESA Display HDR™

800R Curve

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 2.1 x1 (with DSC)

USB Type-A 3.0 (Downstream) x2

10W x2 Speakers

4-pole H/P (Headphone+Microphone)

-

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Learn More

　　

45GX90SA

45" WQHD

(3440x1440)

OLED

21:9

240Hz

 

0.03ms GtG

DCI-P3 98.5%

VESA Display HDR™ True Black 400

800R Curve

USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB Type-A 2.0 (Downstream) x2

7W x2 Speakers

3-pole H/P (Headphone)

webOS24

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Learn More

　　

39GX90SA

39" WQHD

(3440x1440)

OLED

21:9

240Hz

 

0.03ms GtG

DCI-P3 98.5%

VESA Display HDR™ True Black 400

800R Curve

USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB Type-A 2.0 (Downstream) x2

7W x2 Speakers

3-pole H/P (Headphone)

webOS24

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Learn More

　　

32G810SA

32” UHD 

(3840x2160) 

IPS

16:9

144Hz

 

1ms GtG

DCI-P3 95%

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Flat

USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB Type-A 2.0 (Downstream) x2

7W x2 Speakers

3-pole H/P (Headphone)

webOS24

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Learn More

