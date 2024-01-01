Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12 / 10kg WashTower, Green / Beige
WM WM

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Trade-Up and receive £100 off at checkout. Terms apply.

  • After having purchased, register for your 5 year warranty here

12 / 10kg WashTower, Green / Beige

WM WM
WT1210NBTN1

12 / 10kg WashTower, Green / Beige

front view
There is a WashTower in the open interior

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

A Tower of Laundry Innovation

Wash Tower in Laundry

Space-saving

Fits small spaces neatly

Operation of the control panel located in the center of the washing machine

Easy-reach control panel

No bending or stepping up

Fabric care function type

Fabric care

AI tech for load & fabric

Quick wash and quick dry

Time-saving

Wash and dry in 1 hour

LG WashTower™

A single unit washer and dryer tucks into small spaces

WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.

Wash tower installed in high-end interior laundry room

Compact size with easy-reach center control panel

Compare with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.

Wash tower with average female height height

*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.

Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space

Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washers, while the smaller model is perfect for limited spaces.

'Wash tower front No. 1 product can be dried 1.6 kg Washing 1.9 kg, No. 2 product can be dried 1.0 kg Washing 1.3 kg

'Wash tower front No. 1 product can be dried 1.6 kg Washing 1.9 kg, No. 2 product can be dried 1.0 kg Washing 1.3 kg

Intelligent Technology

Smart Pairing™

The dryer cycle syncs with the washing cycle selected

Dryer setting is automatically selected based on which washing cycle you selected.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

AIDD™

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork

Auto sense AIDD™ technology detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

Time-saving

Complete washing and drying in an hour

The dryer starts to preheat before the end of washing, so drying takes less time.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%). Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.

*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboWash™360

Get your laundry done in less time

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.

*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Graphical for dividing web pages

Allergy care

Reduce live house dust mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG allergy care cycle reduces live house dust mites.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.

*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.

*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Comparison video of conventional inverter and dual inverter.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

An energy-saving
way to dry

The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.

The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.

Auto cleaning condenser

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The auto cleaning condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the environment.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)

*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Efficient maintenance

The LG ThinQ app™ continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. You can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

Smart connectivity

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Voice-assisted control

Tell you washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

WashTower™ installation guide

WashTower™ is a one-unit set which fits your space optimally.

Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure

Measurement guide

Before installation, please check the below guide and watch video by click “+” button below.

Washing machine size 600 mm wide length 1655 mm, side view space margin 10 cm, washing machine cross section 66 cm, cross section + door 118 cm, front view upper space margin 2.5 cm, both side space margin 2.5

1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance

Washing machine and water connection guide video

2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance

Washing machine installation video

Parts & kits

See what parts are included.

Detailed images of parts and kits

FAQ

Q.

Does the LG WashTower have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately. 

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa. 

Q.

Does the LG WashTower offer a different warranty?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa. 

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WT1210NBTN1

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x1655x660

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Nature Beige

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    No

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/800/400/No spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1180

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    665x1715x710

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x1655x660

  • Weight (kg)

    128.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    137.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    660

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    41.6

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    57

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.850

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.550

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.320

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1350

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    72

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    2.0

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    45.0

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    160

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    12.0

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096159064

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

