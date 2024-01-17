We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Upcoming Gadgets & Latest LG Models
Smarten up your home with connected devices
Discover how to update your space and make each day easier with connected devices.
- Connected devices use sophisticated technology to collect data and interact with one another wirelessly through the internet
- Save time and ease your stress levels by syncing your phone with smart home devices
- Update your home to look sleek and stylish with wireless, hands-free connectivity
- Connected devices can reduce energy consumption, measure usage and even save you money
Not long ago, the idea of controlling appliances in your home with the touch of a button seemed like something out of a sci-fi novel. Now you can search for TV shows, restock the fridge and clean the house with a tap of your smartphone.
With so many smart gadgets on the market, it can be hard to know where to start. So read on to discover how connected devices can improve your life in a few simple steps.
Smart home technology is more popular than ever, but how do these connected devices work?Well, this concept allows physical objects to interact with each other through an internet connection. Using integrated chips, software and sensors, these gadgets collect data that can be shared with other connected devices.
This technology was initially used in computing hardware and smartphones. But connected devices now include household products such as smart speakers, televisions, virtual assistants, lights and even climate control systems.
Connect and save time with smart home technology
Time is a precious commodity, especially in a busy household. Whether you’re cleaning the house, checking which groceries you need or simply manually turning on appliances—you can sometimes feel as though there isn’t enough time in the day.
With connected devices, you can remotely brew a pot of coffee or view the contents of your fridge. What’s more, you can plan ahead and stay organised using your smartphone as a centralised hub.