Knock twice, see inside! The all new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Just like you, anyone who enters your kitchen will be most impressed with the refrigerator’s energy saving “door-in-door” function. All you have to do is to knock twice to see what’s inside – all without opening the door!

It's true: Leaving the door open while you put away groceries or search for a snack is costing you. Keeping the fridge door open while you decide what you want to eat may not seem like a big deal, but an open fridge door can account for a chunk of your energy use. This is because when you open your fridge, the cold air that keeps your food fresh escapes and is replaced by warm air from the room. Your refrigerator's compressor has to then drive the warm air out and bring the temperature back to normal, elevating not only your monthly energy bill, but also your environmental footprint.

Asides from bringing down your energy use, the new LG Door-in-Door refrigerator can help you save time too. Think of when you are in a hurry to do your weekly grocery shop, and you are unsure of the vegetables and fruits that need replenishing. With the new see-through fridge freezer function, there’s absolutely no need to open the door all the time – with its sleek mirrored glass panel, just two quick knocks provide easy access to view the contents of the fridge by illuminating the glass to see inside without opening the door, saving energy and time.

This not only means that it will keep your food fresh for longer with its five-step air filter, but is also energy efficient (up to 41% less cold air loss) and more convenient.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator comes with all the bells and whistles for smart organisation. So if you’re having a summer barbeque, you don’t need to look anywhere else to store all your ice, wine, and meats in a neat and organised fashion.

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer. For all your wine storage needs, there’s a sleek user-friendly designed wine rack that can store up to four bottles of sparkling wine in an optimal temperature of around 4°C. And finally, you’ll find the Utility Box – the right amount of space for smaller items such as deli meats and cheeses in the proper temperature of around 3°C.