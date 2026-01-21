Life's Good!

You may have heard that manual tactics can help you extend the average shelf life, energy efficiency and overall performance of your fridge or freezer. However, be careful who you listen too because there are more myths out there than you might expect.

Myth: Overfilling is the most efficient way to keep the most food cold.

Fact: Airflow is critical for peak appliance efficiency and cooling circulation. Therefore, leave some space between items—especially in the freezer.

Myth: You can only change the temperature on your fridge or freezer directly on the device itself.

Fact: With an AI-integrated smart app like LG ThinQ, you can also easily set the temperature of your fridge from your phone.

Myth: Reducing the temperature lower than the recommended range keeps food extra fresh.

Fact: Lower temperature does not necessarily mean longer or better storage. For the best results, stick to the expert-recommended temperature for your household.

Myth: Adjusting the appliance temperature with fluctuations in the environment can keep food fresh.

Fact: Keeping a consistent temperature allows the appliance to stabilise and maximise the current settings. By changing too frequently, you may spend more energy to cause more harm in the end.

Myth: You need to change the temperature frequently to keep food fresh.

Fact: Actually, keeping a stable temperature in your fridge and freezer is key to maintaining optimal freshness. LG models that feature LINEAR Cooling™ ensures temperature differences are reduced to ±0.5 degrees.4