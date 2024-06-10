We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best Monitor Size in LG Product Range for Gaming
Photo by LG
The importance of a good monitor cannot be overstated when it comes to gaming. As this is the primary display between the gamer and the game, it significantly influences the experience and outcome of the game.
Several factors determine how a gaming monitor is chosen; some of the important ones are size, resolution and refresh rate. While a bigger monitor size delivers an immersive, life like gaming experience, factors such as resolution, refresh rate and response times gives enhanced visual clarity and improves the outcome of the game.
Optimal Monitor Sizes for Different Gaming Setups
The ideal gaming monitor size strongly depends on the gamer’s needs, the experience they seek and the budget. Browse through our list of different monitor setups.
Photo by LG
Single Gaming Monitor Setup
A typical single monitor setup includes screen sizes between 24 to 27 inches. This offers:
· Affordability: A smaller monitor packed with features at a higher resolution is typically more cheaper than a larger one and people usually opt for this because of its affordability.
· Optimised desk space: Smaller monitors mean they can be easily set up on a desk without taking up a lot of space.
· Balanced visual clarity: Because of the smaller screens, it is easier to see everything that is happening.
The LG 24-inch UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with its 180Hz refresh rate delivers fluid gaming motion enabling gamers to rapidly respond to opponents during a game. Its sleek design lets you focus on the game.
Dual Gaming Monitor Setup
A dual monitor setup enables enhanced multitasking and gaming experience. With two monitors, you have an extra visual area to plan game strategy, chat with others or keep materials visible.
Ideal monitor sizes for dual monitor setups are between 24 and 27 inches. The LG UltraGear™ 27-inch Nano IPS 1ms gaming monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSync™ technology minimises screen tearing and delivers a smooth gaming experience.
Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Setup
Unlike the standard 16:9 monitors, ultra-wide gaming monitors provide more of an immersive experience and a panoramic view of your gameplay. Ultra-wide monitors come in 21:9 aspect ratio and at least a 34-inch display. As the market for gaming monitors sees a boom, there now are displays available that are up to 49-inches in size. Depending on your budget and gaming needs, there are a wide variety of ultra-wide monitors you can choose from.
The LG 34-inch UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor immerses you in gameplay and has a speed of up to 240 Hz and 0.03ms response time.
For a bigger screen and elevated colour spectrum, the LG 45-inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time lets you enjoy fluid gaming motion with less lag time.
How to Choose a Gaming Monitor
Photo by LG
Resolution and PPI (Pixels Per Inch):
The resolution on your monitor display determines the visual experience you get. An important aspect is the Pixel Per Inch or PPI. Displays with higher PPI will deliver a clearer picture and immersive visual, while those with lower PPI will be more pixelated. 1080p is best suited for 24-inch monitors while 1440p is best for 27-inch monitors.
Desk Space and Viewing Distance:
A comfortable gaming experience can be dependent on the desk space and viewing distance. 24-inch monitors are best if you are sitting less than 3 feet from the screen while 27-inch monitors are ideal for 3 to 4 feet. If you are sitting at roughly 5-feet, it is best to opt for a 32-inch screen.
Sitting too close to the screen can make you feel uncomfortable and would make it more difficult to process what is happening on the screen.
Refresh Rate:
Refresh rate, calculated in Hertz (Hz) refers to how often your display updates within one second. For example, if your monitor has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, the screen is refreshed 60 times per second, whereas if it is 120 Hz, the display refreshes 120 times per second. A higher refresh rate can largely improve game play as it delivers smoother images faster and reduces screen tearing.
If you are a casual gamer, a refresh rate of 60 Hz is ideal. If you are more of a competitive gamer and keep more intensive hardware, it is ideal to have a refresh rate of at least 144 Hz. Many professional gamers now have the option of monitors with refresh rates of 240 Hz which delivers a highly immersive gaming experience with less lag time.
Panel Type:
Different panel types provide different outcomes. From response times to colour production, there are several features that each panel type has.
IPS panels are the best as they deliver an impressive colour performance. They are best for gamers who like to take in the visuals of the game as intended by the artists. They are ideal for RPG and open world games.
VA panels have the most contrast among the LCD varieties. While they do not have the response time of TN panels, they perform nearly as well. VA panels are considered compatible for many game types, but if win-lose ratio matters to you, you should opt for a TN panel.
TN panels’ biggest advantage is their response times and refresh rate, and they come within affordable budgets. They have impressive accuracy in black colour production and delivery of detail. A disadvantage of this panel type is the limited viewing angles that could show a colour shift and image fade.
Gamers who play competitive multi-player games where quick response times are crucial usually opt for monitors with TN panels.
Compatibility:
Check that your gaming console is compatible for use with the monitor you choose. Otherwise, you may need to purchase an alternative monitor or invest in additional accessories.
Monitors for Different Gaming Genres:
Photo by LG
Real-time Strategy (RTS)
RTS games require a fast refresh rate of at least 144Hz, good colour accuracy and a low input lag of less than 5ms. A high resolution also enhances the gaming experience by providing sharper and more detailed visuals, contributing to a more immersive view of the game . A large screen monitor such as a 27-inch is a recommended size for this game genre.
First Person Shooter (FPS)
FPS games require a fast response time to reduce motion blur and ghosting, to help make shots more accurate. A large 24-inch screen with a resolution of 1080p and a response time of less than 1ms is ideal for this time of gaming.
Role-Playing Game (RPG)
RPG requires good colour accuracy and clarity as it involves a lot of reading and strategic decision making. A higher resolution also helps you see the game environment and characters more clearly. A large monitor with a 27-inch display with good viewing angles is ideal for this gaming genre.
Simulation Games (Si)
Simulation games mimic real-world activities for which monitors with a resolution of 1440p, and accurate colours are essential. A large screen with a 27-inch display with good viewing angles can help deliver an immersive experience.
Top Picks for Various Gaming Needs
Photo by LG
LG’s Best Overall Monitor
The LG 27'-inch UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor packed with a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms response time is designed for immersive game play. With a display size of 27-inch it is ideal to deliver visuals that are sharp with rich colour contrasts.
Competitive Gaming Monitors
The LG UltraGear™ range of gaming monitors is preferred when it comes to competitive gaming because of its high refresh rate and response time. They come in various sizes and are created keeping in mind various gaming preferences.
Monitors for Immersive Gaming Experience
While smaller screen monitors deliver a great gaming experience with their colour display and graphics, larger screens can be set up in a gaming room to give you a more immersive experience. The 49-inch UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD curved gaming monitor with a speed of 240 Hz and a response time of 1ms puts you in the middle of the action, making gameplay feel more realistic.
LG’s Best Monitor Size for Gaming: FAQs
What is the ideal monitor size for 4K gaming?
A 32-inch screen is a great size for 4K gaming. Although, you will have to consider how far you are sitting from the screen to not hurt your eyes. A 27-inch screen is also an ideal monitor size for 4K gaming, if you will be sitting 3 to 4 feet away from the screen.
Are larger monitors always better for gaming?
A larger screen is not always better for gaming. A lot of factors can determine the size of the monitor you choose – the type of game you play, your viewing distance, budget and more. A larger screen is ideal for immersive gaming to see smaller details, and if you have a larger room setup which doesn’t make you sit too close to the screen.
Pros and cons of larger monitors
The biggest advantages of large monitors are that they let you view the game in more detail and offer a wide viewing angle, which can prove to be crucial for games with detailed environments or action scenes.
A disadvantage to large monitors is the price that they come at. They also take up a lot of desk space and are less practical for those with smaller gaming setups.
Key takeaways
- Consider specific gaming needs before choosing a monitor size.
- The right monitor size depends on a range of factors, such as type of game, resolution, refresh rate and desk space.
- Larger screens provide a more immersive gameplay experience while smaller screens deliver more speed and precision.
- Choose a monitor that aligns with your specific gaming needs.
- Consider your room, gaming setup and accessories when choosing a monitor.
- 27-inch or 32-inch monitors are ideal for 4K gaming.
- Refer to user feedback and reviews before buying a monitor.
- Make sure the monitor is compatible with the gaming rig.
