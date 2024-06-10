Different panel types provide different outcomes. From response times to colour production, there are several features that each panel type has.

IPS panels are the best as they deliver an impressive colour performance. They are best for gamers who like to take in the visuals of the game as intended by the artists. They are ideal for RPG and open world games.

VA panels have the most contrast among the LCD varieties. While they do not have the response time of TN panels, they perform nearly as well. VA panels are considered compatible for many game types, but if win-lose ratio matters to you, you should opt for a TN panel.

TN panels’ biggest advantage is their response times and refresh rate, and they come within affordable budgets. They have impressive accuracy in black colour production and delivery of detail. A disadvantage of this panel type is the limited viewing angles that could show a colour shift and image fade.

Gamers who play competitive multi-player games where quick response times are crucial usually opt for monitors with TN panels.