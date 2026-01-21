Life's Good!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Are combo washer dryers worth it?
- Learn about how combo washer dryers work, including the time-saving features that make them so popular
- Discover some key benefits combo washer dryers provide compared to separate units
- Check out new specs, cycles and even AI-assisted programs that can make your laundry day easier with a combo washer dryer
Many homeowners today still ask the same question: are combo washer dryers good? As homes become smaller and lifestyles more compact, these all-in-one machines are increasingly seen as a space-saving solution for everyday laundry. But do they really perform as well as separate washers and dryers?
What is a combo washer dryer?
A combo washer dryer is a single appliance that both washes and dries clothes. Unlike traditional laundry setups, you don’t need to transfer wet laundry between two machines — the unit automatically performs a full wash-to-dry cycle in one go.
Combo washer dryers are ideal for people who value convenience, automation and energy efficiency. With just one tap of a button, you can return later to freshly washed and dried clothes waiting for you.
How washer dryers differ from separate units
When deciding whether combo washer dryers are a good choice for you, it helps to understand how they differ from traditional setups.
Enjoy the convenience of an all-in-one machine
With a combo model, you can skip transferring wet laundry between machines entirely. This design saves time and minimizes handling.
Save space with a single appliance
Additionally, combo units usually have a smaller footprint, making them perfect for apartments and compact laundry rooms. For urban dwellers or anyone with limited space, a washer dryer combo offers a convenient and modern alternative to owning two full-size machines.
Are washer dryers appropriate for all clothing types?
Highlights
One of the most common questions is whether combo washer dryers are good for all types of fabrics. The answer depends on the model, but modern washer dryers are impressively versatile.
Most come equipped with dedicated fabric settings that handle cotton, synthetics and delicates effectively. Smart sensors help regulate temperature and spin speed to protect garments during both washing and drying.1
Challenges
Still, no appliance is perfect. Combo washer dryers can struggle with larger items like duvets or bulky bedspreads. Combo washer dryers usually have smaller drums because they need to fit both washing and drying functions into a single compact unit.
Drying can also take longer compared to standalone dryers. However, results remain reliable for everyday clothing. Washing smaller loads or air-drying large textiles afterward can help achieve better outcomes.
Care for different clothing types
Whites
Combo washer dryers are good for maintaining bright whites thanks to temperature-controlled hot water cycles. Longer drying settings help preserve softness and hygiene.
Baby clothes
These machines are particularly efficient for frequent small loads. Gentle wash cycles protect delicate fabrics, while steam or allergen-removing settings (available on select LG models) add an extra layer of hygiene for sensitive skin.2
Silk, wool and other delicates
Combo washer dryers can be good for delicate items when using the correct gentle or wool programs. These cycles help prevent shrinking, stretching and fabric damage by maintaining low temperatures and slow spins.
Do washer dryers really work?
Cleaning performance
So, are combo washer dryers good at cleaning? In short, yes. Most modern models match the cleaning ability of standard front-load washers. They offer multiple programs supported by AI fabric detection, like AI DD®, which uses a deep learning-based algorithm to detect and automatically classify the material of your clothes, or choose the correct motion depending on whether you are washing something especially delicate or stiff.3
Drying performance
When it comes to drying, combo units use condenser or heat pump technology to remove moisture without the need for venting. While drying may take longer and require smaller loads, the performance is still impressive for compact, all-in-one systems. In a comparison test between two combo units, the LG WashTower completed a comparable whites cycle in 1 hour and 54 minutes versus 2 hours and 48 minutes for the competitor.4
Common misconceptions about washer dryers
Some people assume that combo washer dryers are not as good as separate machines. However, that’s largely an outdated view.
Recent advancements have addressed most earlier drawbacks:
- Improved drying efficiency: New heat pump systems use low, consistent heat and controlled airflow, ensuring even drying without fabric damage.
- AI load detection: AI washer dryer features can automatically adjust time and temperature for better results.3
- Energy efficiency: Inverter motors adjust speed efficiently, and eco-drying uses sensors and lower heat to save energy.
In short, if you’re wondering whether combo washer dryers are worth it in 2025, the technology has advanced enough to make them a highly capable choice.
Top benefits of a combo washer dryer
One of the main reasons people say combo washer dryers are good is their space-saving design. These machines fit easily into small apartments, under-counter installations, or limited laundry spaces.
Another key advantage is that most modern units are ventless, so there’s no need for external ducting. Many models, including select LG washer dryers, use AI-controlled cycles and energy-efficient inverter motors to optimize performance while minimizing waste.3
Finally, the ability to wash and dry automatically in a single cycle offers unmatched convenience. Start a load before heading out and return to clean, dry laundry; a real benefit for busy households.
Conclusion: is a combo washer dryer right for you?
Combo washer dryers are best for those who value convenience, space efficiency and energy savings. Ideal for small apartments, condos or homes with limited laundry space, they wash and dry in a single cycle, saving time and effort. They handle everyday clothing, delicates, baby clothes and moderate loads effectively, making them perfect for singles, couples or small families.
However, they are less suited for large or bulky items like duvets, heavy bedding or oversized towels, and drying can take longer. Homes with high-volume laundry needs are better served by separate washers and dryers.
Ultimately, combo units shine when space, convenience and moderate loads are the priority.
1 LG Combo Washer Dryer 2025 settings including AI DD®, Steam, and ECO Hybrid Systems.
2 LG Steam technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites, which can cause allergies or respiratory problems, as well as 30%* of creases.
3 Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment. AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
4 Yale Appliance: The GE Profile UltraFast Combo vs. the LG WashTower: Which Is Better?