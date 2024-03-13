We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
Protecting Your Laptop: A Comprehensive Guide to Cybersecurity
Photo by rivage | Unsplash
Whether you use your laptop for work or play, cybersecurity is important to keep your personal and business data safe. The cost of cybercrime is estimated to be $9.22 trillion in 2024 to $13.82 trillion by 2028 worldwide (Statista, 2024).
There are a variety of cybersecurity threats to be aware of. In this article, we discuss:
• What types of cyber security threats you need to be aware of
• How to defend your LG laptop against those threats
• Which is the best laptop for cyber security
Understanding Common Cybersecurity Threats
Photo by Jefferson Santos | Unsplash
Malware
Malware is a type of software you might accidentally download, whether through an email or clicking a link on the internet. This malware can break your laptop and steal your personal data and sensitive information.
Phishing
Scammers send fake emails trying to trick you into giving away passwords or other sensitive info. If you receive an email that seems suspicious, don’t open any links and check that it is legitimate.
Often phishing emails have a sense of urgency, contain bad spelling/grammar, are addressed generically, and come from an unofficial email address.
Ransomware
This is a type of malicious software that can lock or encrypt your files, holding them hostage. Ransomware attackers demand payment, usually in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, in exchange for a decryption key to unlock your important documents, photos, videos and other data.
Ransomware spreads through malicious email links/attachments or hacking.
Hacking
Hackers are malicious actors who use various techniques to gain unauthorised access to computer systems, accounts, and sensitive data. Their motivations can range from financial gain by stealing information for fraud or extortion, to causing disruption or chaos.
Common hacking methods include exploiting software vulnerabilities, guessing/stealing passwords, and tricking users through social engineering tactics like phishing emails. Hackers may breach your online accounts, access your webcam, eavesdrop on you, or secretly install malware on your laptop.
General Data Security Practices for Laptop Protection
Due to the widespread use of laptops and internet, laptop protection and keeping your data secure have become more important. As malicious attacks and data breaches are a huge risk, it is essential that we follow these general guidelines to data security. But don't worry, following basic cybersecurity practices can go a long way in keeping your information safe.
Photo by Muha Ajjan | Unsplash
Stay Current with Software Updates
Regularly updating your software is an easy yet vital step for cybersecurity. Updates often include security patches that fix vulnerabilities cybercriminals could potentially exploit. Plus, they usually enhance compatibility and user experience too.
On your LG laptop, you can easily set it to automatically install updates by searching for 'updates' in your settings and toggling on 'Get the latest updates as soon as they're available.' This ensures you never miss an important update.
LG also provides an Update Program to streamline maintaining your laptop's software. Simply follow the LG Update installation guide to take advantage of this convenient tool for keeping your system current.
Enabling automatic updates and using LG's Update Program makes keeping your software patched and secure practically effortless. By turning this on, you remove a key opening cybercriminals could try to exploit. Just a few simple clicks go a long way toward protecting your laptop and data.
Anti-Virus Software
Don't leave your laptop defenceless against viruses and malware. LG laptops come with excellent antivirus solutions pre-installed to keep you protected right out of the box.
McAfee antivirus offers robust security by actively scanning for and removing malicious software before it can infect your system. You can find the McAfee app among your installed programs to check settings and run scans.
Additionally, the built-in Windows Defender provides another powerful layer of antivirus protection in your security arsenal. You can access Windows Defender through your settings to customise the configuration.
Having both McAfee and Windows Defender working together gives you comprehensive, multi-layered protection against cyber threats.
Taking just a few minutes to ensure your antivirus software is activated and running scans regularly can save you from untold headaches down the road. With LG's built-in antivirus solutions, defending your data is easy and convenient right from the start.
Secure Your Laptop with Strong Authentication
Using a strong, unique password is Security 101 for safeguarding your device. Avoid the obvious like your name or birthdate. An ideal password blends upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols into something tough to guess but easy for you to remember. Fingerprint readers and other biometrics add an extra layer of protection.
While older LG gram Laptops have a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader, adding another layer of protection, versions from 2023 onwards have facial recognition thanks to Windows Hello. Windows Hello uses biometric authentication, where you can use your face to safely and securely sign into your devices, without fear of any passwords or pins being breached.
Stay Safe on Public WiFi Networks
Working remotely means connecting to public WiFi, which isn't always secure. Cybercriminals can potentially hack these networks to deploy malware and steal your data. If using public WiFi is unavoidable:
• Ensure your antivirus is running
• Enable two-factor authentication on accounts
• Disable autoconnect and Bluetooth discoverability
• Scan for malware and restart your laptop afterward
• Use a mobile hotspot instead of public WiFi when possible
• Use LG Glance by Mirametrix® to notify you if people are looking at your screen
Implement a Solid Data Backup Strategy
While strong security is paramount, backups provide vital data recovery if a breach does occur. Regularly back up important files to an external drive or cloud storage solution. This ensures you can restore access with minimal workflow disruption.
Enhancing Cybersecurity with LG gram Laptops
Protecting your data and personal information is a top priority for today's laptop users. With cyber threats constantly evolving, you need a laptop that delivers comprehensive, multi-layered security. LG gram laptops meet this need with a robust suite of security features and utilities.
Data Security Features on LG gram Laptops
When it comes to protecting your laptop and personal information, LG gram really goes the extra mile with innovative security features thanks to LG Glance by Mirametrix®. Powered by Mirametrix®, each LG gram Laptop includes the Glance protection suite that provides multi-layered safeguards against visual hacking and unauthorised access.
• Presence Detection that automatically turns off your screen when you are not around
• Smart Display that blurs your screen when you look away
• Privacy Alert showing a warning when someone looks over your shoulder
• Privacy Guard prevents visual hacking by blurring the screen if someone looks at it
• Physical Security Measures such as the Kensington Lock keep your devices and information right where they belong
See how LG Glance by Mirametrix® works to protect your privacy.
When it comes to backup and storage, LG gram has you covered there as well. Up to 32GB of RAM provides ample performance for seamless multitasking. You can customise exactly what files get backed up and set your own backup schedule. Dual SSD slots plus cloud storage compatibility give you options for backups. And it's easy to access and sync your backed-up data across all your devices.
With this array of physical security, privacy protection and storage management tools, LG gram laptops ensure your data and digital life stay comprehensively protected no matter where or how you use your laptop.
Ready to take your data security to the next level? Browse the LG gram now and experience peace of mind with every use.