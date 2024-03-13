Protecting Your Laptop: A Comprehensive Guide to Cybersecurity

Whether you use your laptop for work or play, cybersecurity is important to keep your personal and business data safe. The cost of cybercrime is estimated to be $9.22 trillion in 2024 to $13.82 trillion by 2028 worldwide (Statista, 2024).

There are a variety of cybersecurity threats to be aware of. In this article, we discuss:

• What types of cyber security threats you need to be aware of

• How to defend your LG laptop against those threats

• Which is the best laptop for cyber security