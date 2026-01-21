Life's Good!

A: If you can’t access LG Channels there are several steps you can take. First, check your TV’s internet connection. If that’s working, try unplugging any devices connected to your television that might be causing a conflict. If that doesn’t solve the problem, try restarting your TV and updating the LG TV software. Failing that, check you’re properly signed into your account and that your location is correct. Finally, try a factory reset. If none of this works, LG’s customer support team is there to help.13