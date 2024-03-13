Monitor buying guide: What to look for when buying a monitor

Screen Size and Resolution: The higher the resolution, the clearer the picture.

A larger screen size, such as 27 inches or above, combined with a higher resolution like 4K, can provide a more enjoyable viewing experience whether you’re using your monitor for gaming, watching videos or for working.

Panel Type (IPS, TN, VA): IPS panels offer vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. On the other hand, TN panels excel in fast-paced gaming due to their quick response times. VA panels strike a balance between the two.

Refresh rate: Higher is better.

Refresh rate above 70Hz is recommended for working and productivity. For long-term use, look for monitors with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz.

A higher refresh rate, like 144Hz or 240Hz, will give you smoother motion and less blur when gaming or watching videos.

Keep in mind that the refresh rate only matters if your laptop or PC can handle it. Check that your computer has the right CPU and GPU.

Response time: Shorter is better. However, this is lower priority if you’re not using a monitor for gaming. A good response time for a monitor is typically considered to be around 1ms to 5ms.

Connectivity: For easy integration with all your devices, keep an eye out for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports.

Ergonomics: Consider features such as an adjustable stand that offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, as well as curved monitors.

HDR Support: Consider High Dynamic Range (HDR) support that enhances the contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy of images displayed on a monitor.

For more detailed information on buying a monitor, read on!

