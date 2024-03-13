We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
Monitor buying guide: What to look for when buying a monitor
LG UK
Perhaps you're a hardcore gamer seeking lightning-fast refresh rates and response times, or a creative professional craving colour accuracy. Maybe you’re a multitasker in need of seamless productivity. Regardless of who you are, finding the right monitors to suit your needs can be tricky with so many display types on the market.
In this article, we discuss:
- Features to look for in a monitor for different purposes
- Monitor types and technologies
- Quick tips and recommendations
- Recommendations for monitor size, resolution, refresh rate and more!
Top picks: Best LG monitor for you
If you’re just after some quick recommendations, here are some of our suggestions:
- Best LG gaming monitor: 49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor
- Best LG ergonomic monitor: Ergo Monitor
- Best LG monitor for video editing: Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
- Best LG monitor for working from home: 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
- Best LG monitor for dual monitor setups: 27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™
- Best LG TV monitor: OLED evo C3 42 Inch 4K Smart TV
From high-performance gaming to professional graphics work and ergonomic solutions for your home office, our varied range of monitors is designed to meet every need. Explore the full range of LG monitors to find the ideal addition to your set up.
How to buy a monitor – Quick tips on what to look for:
Screen Size and Resolution: The higher the resolution, the clearer the picture.
A larger screen size, such as 27 inches or above, combined with a higher resolution like 4K, can provide a more enjoyable viewing experience whether you’re using your monitor for gaming, watching videos or for working.
Panel Type (IPS, TN, VA): IPS panels offer vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. On the other hand, TN panels excel in fast-paced gaming due to their quick response times. VA panels strike a balance between the two.
Refresh rate: Higher is better.
Refresh rate above 70Hz is recommended for working and productivity. For long-term use, look for monitors with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz.
A higher refresh rate, like 144Hz or 240Hz, will give you smoother motion and less blur when gaming or watching videos.
Keep in mind that the refresh rate only matters if your laptop or PC can handle it. Check that your computer has the right CPU and GPU.
Response time: Shorter is better. However, this is lower priority if you’re not using a monitor for gaming. A good response time for a monitor is typically considered to be around 1ms to 5ms.
Connectivity: For easy integration with all your devices, keep an eye out for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports.
Ergonomics: Consider features such as an adjustable stand that offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, as well as curved monitors.
HDR Support: Consider High Dynamic Range (HDR) support that enhances the contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy of images displayed on a monitor.
For more detailed information on buying a monitor, read on!
When it comes to choosing a new monitor, there are several key features to consider that can greatly impact your viewing experience. From resolution and refresh rate to panel type and connectivity options, the choices can be overwhelming. In this guide, we will explore the important features you should look out for when selecting your next monitor to ensure that it meets your specific needs and preferences.
Features to consider when buying a monitor:
- Screen Size and Resolution
- Panel Type (IPS, TN, VA)
- Refresh rate
- Response time
- Connectivity
- Ergonomics
- HDR Support
- Overall Aesthetics
Monitor screen size and resolution
When picking your next monitor, two essential factors to consider are the screen size and resolution. The screen size determines how immersive your viewing experience will be, while the resolution affects the clarity and sharpness of the images displayed. Opting for a larger screen size, such as 27 inches or above, combined with a higher resolution like 4K, can provide a more enjoyable viewing experience for tasks ranging from work to entertainment.
Panel type (IPS, TN, VA)
The panel type of a monitor plays a crucial role in determining the colour accuracy, viewing angles, and response times. There are several options for panel type; IPS panels offer vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, making them ideal for graphic design and content creation. On the other hand, TN panels excel in fast-paced gaming due to their quick response times. VA panels strike a balance between the two, offering good colour reproduction and response times.
1. IPS (In-Plane Switching):
IPS panels are known for their excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, making them perfect for tasks that require precise colour reproduction and detail. Video editors and graphic designers often prefer IPS monitors for their vibrant and true-to-life colours. Additionally, the wide viewing angles of IPS panels make them a great choice for collaborative work environments where multiple people need to view the screen at the same time.
2. TN (Twisted Nematic):
TN panels are popular among gamers due to their fast response times, making them ideal for fast-paced gaming where quick reactions are crucial. While TN panels may not offer the same colour accuracy or viewing angles as IPS panels, they excel in delivering smooth and responsive gameplay experiences.
3. VA (Vertical Alignment):
VA panels strike a balance between IPS and TN panels, offering good colour reproduction along with decent response times. They are a versatile choice for users who require both accurate colours and smooth performance. VA panels are suitable for a wide range of tasks, from office work to casual gaming.
Our Pick: Best LG Monitor for Video Editing – Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
- 39.7 inch curved screen, with 5K2K resolution and IPS display
- Power delivery up to 96W
- Total bandwidth up to 40Gb/s
Refresh rate
What is refresh rate?
The refresh rate of a monitor tells you how many times the screen updates with new images every second. A higher refresh rate, like 144Hz or 240Hz, will give you smoother motion and less blur, which is great for gaming and watching videos.
Keep in mind that the refresh rate only matters if your laptop or PC can handle it. If your computer has the right CPU and GPU, your monitor will work well.
For high refresh rate monitors, you'll need a powerful CPU with multiple cores and fast clock speeds, like an Intel Core i7. And for the GPU, you'll want a dedicated graphics card with enough VRAM and processing power. Graphics cards like the Intel Iris Xe Graphics or NVIDIA G-SYNC will give you great performance for gaming and videos at high frame rates.
Having the right CPU and GPU combination is key to getting the most out of a high refresh rate monitor and enjoying a smooth and immersive experience.
Response time
Response time refers to how quickly each pixel on the screen can change colours. A lower response time, measured in milliseconds, results in less motion blur and ghosting during fast-paced activities like gaming or watching action-packed movies.
A good response time for a monitor is typically considered to be around 1ms to 5ms.
Our Pick: Best LG Gaming Monitor: 49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor
- QHD Curved Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
- 1ms Response Time
- VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 – True-to-life colours & Contrast
Connectivity
Making sure your monitor has plenty of different ways to connect is important for easy integration with all your devices, especially for working from home. Keep an eye out for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports so you can easily hook up your computer, gaming console, and any other accessories.
For more information on connectivity, read our guide on How to connect laptop or PC to dual monitors.
Our Pick: Best LG Monitor for Working from Home: 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
- Ultrawide screen – Good for displaying various windows and applications
- Reader mode – less blue light to reduce eye fatigue
- Flicker Safe – reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes
Our Pick: Best LG TV Monitor: OLED evo C3 42 Inch 4K Smart TV
- α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 offering audio realism and a highly immersive viewing experience
- AI Sound Pro offering virtual surround sound for an immersive audio experience. Also featuring Dolby Atmos providing immersive, spatial audio
- Brightness booster for more vibrant and vivid visuals
Ergonomics
A monitor with good ergonomics can enhance your comfort and productivity during extended use. Features such as an adjustable stand that offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments allow you to find the perfect viewing position that suits your needs.
Our Pick: Best Ergonomic Monitor - 27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™
- Double screen
- Ergonomic stand with C-clamp so you can see more at once with less scrolling
- Display two sources at once, for example HDMI and USB-C
Dual monitor setup
A dual monitor setup is a great choice for users looking to increase productivity or multitask. Dual monitors allow users to have more screen real estate to work with. By not having to constantly switch between windows or tabs, you can easily focus on the tasks at hand, and increase overall productivity and efficiency. When creating a dual monitor setup, choose monitors that are the same size to ensure a seamless look and feel. Monitors with easily adjustable stands are also a great choice, as they allow users to tailor the height and tilt of their screens to suit their viewing needs.
Our Pick: Best Monitor for Dual Monitor Setups: LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor
- USB Type-C™ Port, Dual Controller (KVM Switch)
- DCI-P3 98%(Typ.), VESA Display HDR™ 400 ensuring vivid colours and high dynamic range
- 49-inch screen providing equivalent to two 27-inch QHD monitors side by side
HDR Support
High Dynamic Range (HDR) support is a feature that enhances the contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy of images displayed on a monitor. When looking for a monitor with HDR support, there are a few key factors to consider:
1. Brightness:
HDR monitors should be capable of achieving high levels of brightness, typically measured in nits. Look for a monitor with at least 400 nits for a good HDR experience.
2. Contrast ratio:
HDR monitors should have a sharp contrast ratio to display deep blacks and bright whites simultaneously. A high native contrast ratio or local dimming technology can help achieve this.
3. Colour gamut:
HDR monitors should support a wide colour gamut, such as DCI-P3 or Rec. 2020, to accurately reproduce a wide range of colours. This results in more vibrant and lifelike visuals.
4. HDR standards:
Look for monitors that support HDR standards like HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) for compatibility with HDR content from various sources.
When viewing HDR content on a monitor with HDR support, you can expect images with greater detail in both bright and dark areas, more vibrant colours, and an overall more immersive viewing experience. The increased dynamic range provided by HDR technology results in visuals that are closer to what the human eye naturally perceives, making for a more realistic and engaging display.
Built-in speaker
Built-in speakers can save you desk space and provide a convenient audio solution for your monitor setup. While not as powerful as dedicated speakers, they can be handy for everyday use and casual entertainment.
Blue light filter technology
Blue light filter technology reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the monitor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve sleep quality, especially during extended screen time.
Overall aesthetics
Lastly, the overall aesthetics of a monitor can complement your workspace and add a touch of style to your setup. Whether you prefer a sleek, minimalist design or a more futuristic look, choosing a monitor that appeals to your aesthetic preferences can enhance your overall computing experience.
What to look for in a gaming monitor: Recap
For a more in-depth discussion on features to consider when buying a gaming monitor, read our guide on How to choose a gaming monitor.
Here’s a summary of the key features to consider when buying a monitor for gaming:
Screen size and resolution
We recommend choosing a larger screen size, such as 27 inches or above, and a higher resolution like 4K.
Panels
TN panels excel in fast-paced gaming due to their fast response times.
Refresh rate
A good response time for a monitor is typically considered to be around 1ms to 5ms.
Screen size and resolution
We recommend choosing a larger screen size, such as 27 inches or above, and a higher resolution like 4K.
Gaming-specific features (FreeSync, G-Sync)
For gamers, features like FreeSync and G-Sync help reduce screen tearing and stuttering, resulting in smoother gameplay. Choosing a monitor with these technologies can enhance your gaming experience.
Connectivity
Keep an eye out for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports so you can easily hook up your computer, gaming console, and any other accessories.
For more information on improving your gaming set up, read our guides on How to Create the Ultimate Gaming Setup at Home and How to optimise your LG monitor for gaming.
What to look for in a PC monitor: Recap
Here’s a summary of the key features to consider when buying a PC monitor:
Panels
IPS monitors provide vibrant and true-to-life colours, making this an excellent choice for video editors or graphic designers.
For collaborative work environments, IPS panels are a great option due to their wide viewing angles allowing multiple people to view the screen at the same time.
VA panels are suitable for a wide range of tasks, from office work to casual gaming.
Blue light technology
Blue light technology is particularly important when using a monitor for extended periods, for example when working from home. Blue light filter technology reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the monitor, helping to reduce eye strain. Discover more about the best LG monitors for eye strain in our guide.
Find out more about optimising your working from home setup up with our guide on How to optimise your LG monitor for working from home.
Whether you’re gaming, working or enjoying your favourite shows, find the ideal monitor to complete your home set-up by considering the features outlined in this guide. Browse LG monitors for business, gaming and more today.
Life’s Good!