We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
The Ultimate Guide to the Best LG Tumble Dryers 2025
Tumble dryers are a modern convenience many of us can’t imagine living without, especially in the UK, where “sunny spells” often mean “bring in the washing, quick!” But with electricity prices climbing and sustainability top of mind, choosing the most efficient tumble dryer isn’t just smart, it’s essential. Let’s explore how energy-efficient dryers work, what to look for, and why LG’s advanced technology is leading the way in 2025.
The Hidden Cost of Drying
Why Tumble Dryer Energy Efficiency
Matters More Than Ever
With the UK’s average electricity price per kWh now at 27.03p (as of Q2 2025), drying clothes can quietly become one of the most expensive household tasks. The average UK home uses around 2,700 kWh of electricity per year, and tumble dryers can account for a significant chunk of that, especially older models.
That’s why energy efficiency isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a real opportunity to cut costs on each load.
Decoding Dryer Types
Heat Pump vs. Condenser vs. Vented – Which is Truly Efficient?
Not all tumble dryers are created equal. Here’s how the main types stack up
✓ Heat Pump Dryers
These are the gold standard for efficiency. They recycle hot air using a heat exchanger, consuming up to 50% less energy than traditional models, usually rated above A.
✓ Condenser Dryers
These collect moisture in a tank but don’t reuse heat. They’re more convenient than vented models but less efficient, usually rated B or C.
✓ Vented Dryers
These expel hot, moist air through a hose. They’re often cheaper upfront but the least efficient, with higher running costs and lower energy ratings.
If you’re aiming for the energy efficient tumble dryer, a heat pump dryer is the clear winner.
Understanding UK Tumble Dryer Energy Labels (A to G)
Until 30 June 2025, tumble dryers are labelled from A+++ to D. But from 1 July 2025, the UK and EU will adopt a simplified A to G scale.
Here’s what to know:
✓ A-rated dryers under the new system will be the most efficient.
✓ The new labels are designed to reflect real-world performance more accurately.
✓ Switching from a C-rated to an A-rated model could cut your dryer’s energy use by up to 60%
Understanding these labels helps you make smarter, future-proof choices.
Beyond the Label
Key Features That Boost Real-World Efficiency
✓ Sensor Drying: Precision Drying, Zero Wasted Energy
Sensor drying uses moisture sensors to detect when clothes are dry and automatically stops the cycle. This prevents over-drying, saves energy, and protects your clothes.
✓ Smart Control & Connectivity: Optimising Your Drying
A smart dryer lets you control cycles remotely, monitor energy use, and even download new drying programs. It’s not just convenient, it helps you avoid peak-time energy costs and tailor drying to your lifestyle.
✓ Auto Cleaning Condensers: Effortless Peak Performance
A self cleaning condenser tumble dryer keeps the heat exchanger clean without manual effort. This ensures consistent efficiency and avoids the performance drop that comes with clogged filters.
✓ Inverter Technology: Smarter, Quieter Operation
An inverter motor adjusts speed based on load size, reducing energy use and noise. If you’re after a quiet tumble dryer that won’t wake the baby, or the neighbours, this is a must-have.
The LG Advantage
How the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Redefines Efficiency
LG has long been a leader in efficient home appliances, and its tumble dryers are no exception.
✓ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Explained: More Than Just a Heat Pump
LG’s dual inverter heat pump technology delivers top-tier energy ratings (A++ to A+++), quieter operation, and enhanced durability, with a 10-year motor warranty to back it up.
✓ Auto Cleaning Condenser: The Hassle-Free Efficiency Booster
LG’s self cleaning condenser tumble dryer keeps the system running at peak performance without the need for manual cleaning.
✓ Sensor Dry & Gentle Care: Saving Energy While Protecting Clothes
LG dryers are ideal for delicate clothes. The delicates tumble dryer setting uses lower temperatures and precise moisture control to prevent shrinkage and fabric damage.
✓ ThinQ™ Smart Features: Intelligent Laundry Management
With the LG ThinQ dryer app, you can start cycles remotely, get maintenance alerts, and track energy usage, all from your phone.
LG ThinQ™ Smart Dryer – Ideal for tech-savvy households.
Explore LG’s Energy Efficient Tumble Dryer
FAQ
What is the most energy efficient type of tumble dryer in the UK?
Heat pump tumble dryers are widely regarded as the most energy-efficient. They recycle hot air inside the drum, using significantly less electricity than condenser or vented models.
Are energy efficient dryers worth the higher upfront cost?
Yes. While heat pump dryers may cost more initially, their lower running costs mean you can recoup the difference in just a few years, especially with rising energy prices.
How do LG tumble dryers save energy?
LG dryers use DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, Sensor Dry, and Auto Cleaning Condenser tech to maximise efficiency. Some models also feature Eco Hybrid™ for flexible drying options.
Do heat pump dryers take longer to dry clothes?
They can, but LG’s advanced models balance efficiency with speed. Using a high spin speed on your washer also helps reduce drying time.