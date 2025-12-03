The Ultimate Guide to the Best LG Tumble Dryers 2025

With the UK’s average electricity price per kWh now at 27.03p (as of Q2 2025), drying clothes can quietly become one of the most expensive household tasks. The average UK home uses around 2,700 kWh of electricity per year, and tumble dryers can account for a significant chunk of that, especially older models.

That’s why energy efficiency isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a real opportunity to cut costs on each load.