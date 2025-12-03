We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is a Counter Depth Fridge Freezer?
What is the Depth for Counter Depth Fridge?
A “counter depth” fridge freezer is an appliance carefully designed with a shallower profile than traditional fridge freezers, specifically to align seamlessly with the standard kitchen countertop. The phrase “counter depth” refers directly to its physical measurement—typically between 60 to 63.5cm deep, excluding the door and handles. This sizing enables the fridge to “flush fit” so that its front lines up neatly with your counters and cabinetry, rather than protruding awkwardly into the kitchen space.
Structurally, a counter-depth fridge freezer is designed to offer a streamlined, built-in appearance. Its depth is tailored to align with most kitchen worktops, typically around 60 centimetres, resulting in clean, straight lines and a refined, integrated look. In comparison, standard-depth fridges can be as deep as 84 centimetres, often jutting out several centimetres beyond the worktops. This gives counter-depth models a noticeably sleeker profile, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a contemporary aesthetic or for kitchens where making the most of every centimetre of floor space is crucial.
What’s the Difference Between Counter Depth and Standard Fridges?
When comparing a counter-depth versus standard-depth fridge freezer, several key differences influence both functionality and aesthetics:
✓ Depth Size (Front-to-Back): The most noticeable difference is the depth. Counter-depth models typically measure around 61–63 centimetres, allowing them to sit flush with kitchen worktops. Standard-depth fridges, on the other hand, range from 76 to 84 centimetres deep, often protruding beyond the cabinetry.
✓ Installation Style (Flush Fit vs Protruding): Counter-depth fridges are designed to fit almost level with surrounding units, offering a built-in appearance. Standard models tend to stick out, disrupting the clean lines of a kitchen.
✓ Interior Space and Storage Capacity: Due to their shallower depth, counter-depth fridges may offer slightly less internal storage. However, many designs compensate by being taller or wider, optimising usable space.
✓ Appearance and Kitchen Layout: Counter-depth models support a minimalist, cohesive aesthetic, ideal for contemporary kitchen designs. Standard-depth fridges can appear bulkier, potentially making smaller kitchens feel more cramped or interrupting open-plan layouts.
✓ Traffic Flow and Accessibility: With their slimmer profile, counter-depth fridges enhance movement in narrow or galley-style kitchens, improving accessibility and flow. Standard models may obstruct walkways or limit space in tighter areas.
✓ Applicable Kitchen Structures: Counter-depth fridges are especially well-suited to open-plan homes, kitchen renovations, galley kitchens, and any space where maximising every centimetre is a priority.
Benefits of Counter Depth Fridge Freezer
Choosing a counter depth fridge freezer offers distinct advantages beyond its elegant, flush fit with your countertops.
1. Seamless, Built-in Look
One of the greatest benefits is the appliance’s ability to blend with your cabinets, delivering a high-end, designer-inspired appearance without the price tag of a custom built-in refrigerator.
2. Space Efficiency in Smaller Kitchens
In tighter kitchens, counter depth fridges conserve precious floor space and prevent the appliance from jutting into walkways. This efficient use of space is ideal for flats, terraced homes, or galley layouts.
3. Adequate Storage with Smart Design
Though marginally shallower, modern counter depth fridge freezers use innovative internal organisation, extended height, and wider shelving to offer nearly as much, or even more, usable space compared to traditional models.
4. Easy Access and Visibility
With less depth, it’s easier to see and reach food at the back of the shelves. You’re less likely to forget or waste items lost in the depths—making your everyday use more convenient and efficient.
5. Versatility
The sleek footprint allows these fridges to work beautifully in contemporary, minimalist, or transitional kitchen designs. Whether you’re remodelling or building new, their versatility makes them easy to install in varying kitchen layouts.
6. Energy Efficiency
Many counter depth fridge freezers are engineered with the latest energy-saving technology. Their more compact size often means lower running costs.
How to Measure for a Counter Depth Fridge Freezer
Measuring correctly is key to ensuring your new fridge fits perfectly and achieves the true flush fit you’re after. Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting it right:
Step 1
Measure the Width of Your Space
Start by measuring the space between your kitchen cabinets at its narrowest point, don’t forget to account for any moulding, trim, or cupboard handles that could intrude on the opening. Leave a small buffer (usually about 1cm on each side) to allow for ventilation and easy positioning.
Step 2
Measure the Height of Your Space
Check the opening from floor to the underside of any overhead cabinets or shelves. If you have cabinetry above the fridge space, ensure there is enough clearance for air circulation, at least 50mm is generally recommended.
Step 3
Measure the Depth of Your Space
Measure from the back wall (excluding baseboards if present) to the front edge of your countertop. This should be around 60 to 63.5cm. Consider whether the fridge doors or drawers will need extra space to open fully without hitting nearby islands or walls. Allow a small gap at the back for electrical connections and proper airflow.
What Is LG’s Counter-Depth MAX™ Fridge Freezer?
The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ fridge freezer series elevates the concept of counter-depth design. While maintaining the classic external profile—around 61–63 centimetres deep for a flush alignment with kitchen worktops—LG’s innovative engineering delivers a significantly larger internal storage capacity than conventional counter-depth models.
Where many counter-depth fridges sacrifice internal space for a slimmer silhouette, the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ uses advanced insulation and space-saving technology to maximise usable volume within the same sleek outer dimensions. This means you can enjoy the best of both worlds: a stylish, built-in look without compromising on storage for your weekly shop or entertaining needs. LG’s models feature adjustable shelving, spacious door bins, and flexible compartments to make the most of every centimetre inside.
In addition, LG’s Counter-Depth MAX™ fridges are equipped with energy-efficient compressors, advanced cooling systems, and smart technology options, offering a blend of functional luxury and everyday practicality.
Types of LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Fridges
The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ product line includes several innovative fridge freezer types to suit varying kitchen preferences and lifestyles:
GML844PZ6F, French Door Fridge Freezers
These offer wide, double-door access with a spacious freezer drawer, combining premium style and ample storage.
FAQ
Q.
Do counter depth refrigerators stick out?
A.
No. One of the main advantages of a counter depth fridge is its flush fit design. Unlike standard depth fridges, counter depth models do not protrude into your kitchen but instead align perfectly with your counter and cabinetry for a more integrated, sophisticated look.
Q.
Can I install a counter depth fridge in any kitchen?
A.
Absolutely. Counter depth fridges are exceptionally versatile and can be installed in nearly any kitchen layout, from open-plan family spaces to compact flats or galley kitchens. Their efficient profile makes them particularly helpful where space or walkways are limited.
Q.
Do all counter depth fridges have the same dimensions?
A.
Not quite. While every counter depth fridge shares a similar front-to-back measurement to match your countertops, widths and heights can vary by brand and model. It’s essential to check the specific dimensions and measure your kitchen space carefully before purchasing, especially if you have cabinetry above or beside the appliance.