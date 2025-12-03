What is a Counter Depth Fridge Freezer?

A “counter depth” fridge freezer is an appliance carefully designed with a shallower profile than traditional fridge freezers, specifically to align seamlessly with the standard kitchen countertop. The phrase “counter depth” refers directly to its physical measurement—typically between 60 to 63.5cm deep, excluding the door and handles. This sizing enables the fridge to “flush fit” so that its front lines up neatly with your counters and cabinetry, rather than protruding awkwardly into the kitchen space.

Structurally, a counter-depth fridge freezer is designed to offer a streamlined, built-in appearance. Its depth is tailored to align with most kitchen worktops, typically around 60 centimetres, resulting in clean, straight lines and a refined, integrated look. In comparison, standard-depth fridges can be as deep as 84 centimetres, often jutting out several centimetres beyond the worktops. This gives counter-depth models a noticeably sleeker profile, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a contemporary aesthetic or for kitchens where making the most of every centimetre of floor space is crucial.