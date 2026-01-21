Life's Good!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
Which smart tumble dryer is right for me?
- Find out how LG smart tumble dryers can improve everyday convenience, garment care, and energy efficiency in UK homes.
- Explore standout features such as AI Sensor Dry™ and LG ThinQ™ connectivity for smarter laundry routines.
- Understand which drum size and installation options are best suited to your home and household needs.
- Compare different LG tumble dryer types and model options to help you choose the ideal match for your lifestyle.
Choosing the right tumble dryer can make everyday laundry far more efficient and convenient. This guide explores what makes a dryer smart, what type and size suits your space, and which LG models offer the best fit for your home.
What is a smart tumble dryer?
A smart tumble dryer connects to your home Wi-Fi and uses AI to optimise every cycle.1 These dryers go beyond simply drying clothes - they intelligently detect fabric types, adjust heat and time settings, and offer remote control via the LG ThinQ™ app. You can monitor progress, get maintenance alerts and even download new cycles.2
What size tumble dryer do I need?
Drum capacity is key, especially if your household runs multiple laundry cycles each week. A 7kg drum may suit smaller UK households or flats with 4-6 people, while a larger 11kg model is better for bigger families or drying bulky items like bedding.3 Think about the space you have available - some dryers are designed to fit under counters, while stackable options like the LG WashTower™ save space horizontally.4 Always check product dimensions and leave room for ventilation if needed.
What are the top smart features of LG tumble dryers?
Automatically detect moisture with AI Dry™
AI Dry™ uses intelligent sensors to deliver optimal heat and drying time—so clothes dry faster, last longer and energy isn't wasted.5
Sense room conditions with AI DUAL Inverter™
This technology ensures consistently quiet and efficient performance. It adjusts the motor speed to optimise drying time and power use and compresses the refrigerant to minimise heat loss making every cycle more economical.6
Auto Cleaning Condenser reduces upkeep
Forget manual fluff removal - LG’s Auto Cleaning Condenser uses powerful air jets to keep the condenser clean, ensuring peak energy efficiency and low maintenance.7
Adjust temperature and motion with Allergy Care
For delicate fabrics, Allergy Care adjusts temperature and motion to minimise wear and shrinkage making it ideal for silk, synthetics and mixed loads. It also eliminates 99.9% of house dust mites, helping reduce allergy risks at home.8
Where should I install my tumble dryer?
Think about ventilation, access and moisture. Heat pump dryers work well in enclosed spaces like kitchens or cupboards because they don’t need venting. Condenser models also don’t require external hoses, making them flexible for internal spaces. Vented dryers need a nearby window or external wall.9
Why do I need a smart tumble dryer?
Smart tumble dryers take the guesswork out of laundry. With ThinQ™ connectivity, you can start and stop cycles from your phone, receive alerts, and even pair your washer and dryer for seamless cycle transitions.2 Smart Diagnosis™ helps troubleshoot issues quickly, potentially avoiding service calls.10 It’s all designed to make laundry less of a chore.
Which LG tumble dryer matches my needs?
Heat pump dryers are the most energy-efficient, condenser dryers offer flexible placement and vented dryers can be cost-effective but require exterior ventilation. You’ll also want to get the right size for your space.
This large-capacity model combines AI Dry™, A+++ energy efficiency and sleek design. It's ideal for households that need high performance with style.11
With features similar to the FDV1110B but with a crisp white finish, this 10kg dryer offers efficient performance and smart drying with a timeless look.12
Slightly more compact, this 9kg dryer model is perfect for medium-sized households looking for energy savings and reliable results.13
For homes short on space, this all-in-one solution combines a washer and dryer with shared intelligence. It adjusts drying settings based on the wash cycle and can be managed entirely through the ThinQ™ app.4
Why are smart tumble dryers a smart investment?
LG’s dryers are built to last, with a 10-year Dual Inverter Warranty for added peace of mind.14 Models use R290 refrigerant, a natural gas that has a lower global warming potential15 and many carry an A++ or A+++ energy rating due to their innovative, energy-saving features.16 In the long term, lower energy use and reduced fabric damage mean greater savings and less waste.
What’s next for LG smart tumble dryers?
AI-powered laundry care at CES and KBIS
At global tech shows like CES and KBIS, LG has showcased smart laundry innovations that make routines simpler and smarter - from predictive maintenance to personalised care based on clothing type.17
LG’s next-gen heat pump dryers debut at KBIS 2025
Future-ready dryers revealed in 2025 offer enhanced AI, quieter performance and more compact designs for modern living.18
FAQs
Q: How do I connect my smart LG tumble dryer to Wi-Fi?
A: Use the LG ThinQ™ app and follow on-screen prompts to pair your appliance to your home network.19
Q: How can I clean and maintain my smart tumble dryer?
A: Empty the lint filter regularly and clean dust from the humidity sensor between the filter and the tub.20
Q: How do I use the Condenser Care cycle?
A: Simply empty the drum and take out the water container then fill the water container slot with 1.5L of water. Reinsert the container and select the Condenser Care option from the menu.21
Whether you need space-saving solutions, advanced fabric care, or intuitive control, LG’s range has a smart dryer to match. With heat pump models leading in efficiency and connectivity setting new standards, LG is helping households transform laundry day for good.
