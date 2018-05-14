Before we delve into the new LG smart garden, lets first quickly recap what a smart garden is. Inspired by the concept of intelligent homes, a smart garden aims to incorporate technology harmoniously with nature, providing additional functionality and convenience. A smart garden may therefore be enhanced with computers and electronic devices to stimulate the wildlife and growing nature.

Eco-City will offer a vision of how existing technologies, such as solar panels, can help supply clean energy, water and food. It will demonstrate how we can make a positive impact on our daily lives by naturally integrating building architecture into an outdoor space. By encouraging the concept of shared local eco-systems, the garden also aims to inspire community cohesion and boost personal wellbeing.



The LG Eco-City Garden will be entirely self-sufficient. In the indoor kitchen area will sit an organic vegetable farm that will thrive on nutrients from fish waste and light generated by solar power. There'll be over 70 species of plants in the garden- 2,000 plants in total- including trolllius, tulips and lupines. Thyme, basil and rocket plants will make up a bed of herbs designed to attract wildlife habitats. The garden will also feature a 25m2 sedum roof that will blossom into colour during the summer.