LG SIGNATURE products are a mix of style and innovation. From advanced washing machines and refrigerators to stylish TVs and air purifiers, the tech-forward company is changing the way we see—and use—appliances in our homes.

Sleek in color and advanced in function, the smart design behind the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV screen allows for eight million self-luminous pixels, which guarantee the perfect black—each pixel controls its own luminosity, so the remaining colors appear more intense.

The forward-thinking LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine has many advanced features that help save time and energy. It comes standard with the Centum System™, which is specially designed with shock absorbers to reduce vibrations and noise. In addition, it has the capability to perform as two washing machines in one, by incorporating the intelligent TWINWash™ system that has a smaller drum inside the main. This allows two loads to be washed at the same time.

Creating eco-conscious, energy-saving appliances is important to manufacturers who realize that this trend is not just the wave of the future. LG SIGNATURE Refrigerators are equipped with the InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ feature, a sleek glass panel that allows you to see inside the easy-access door without letting the cold air out. Simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents within.

The products of LG SIGNATURE have been designed by experts taking into careful consideration every last detail—from the highest-quality materials to its sleek finishes—complementing the design of any home.

