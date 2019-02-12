Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

Elegant form meets superior function

INNOVATION STYLE
starting from the left, lg signature oled tv w, refrigerator and washing machine are laid on virtual space with some sculptures

LG SIGNATURE products are a mix of style and innovation. From advanced washing machines and refrigerators to stylish TVs and air purifiers, the tech-forward company is changing the way we see—and use—appliances in our homes.

side view of lg signature oled tv w that is hung on the wall

Sleek in color and advanced in function, the smart design behind the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV screen allows for eight million self-luminous pixels, which guarantee the perfect black—each pixel controls its own luminosity, so the remaining colors appear more intense.

close shot of lg signature washing machine which is laid on the virtual space

The forward-thinking LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine has many advanced features that help save time and energy. It comes standard with the Centum System™, which is specially designed with shock absorbers to reduce vibrations and noise. In addition, it has the capability to perform as two washing machines in one, by incorporating the intelligent TWINWash™ system that has a smaller drum inside the main. This allows two loads to be washed at the same time.

close shot of lg signature refrigerator which is laid on the virtual space

Creating eco-conscious, energy-saving appliances is important to manufacturers who realize that this trend is not just the wave of the future. LG SIGNATURE Refrigerators are equipped with the InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ feature, a sleek glass panel that allows you to see inside the easy-access door without letting the cold air out. Simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents within.

The products of LG SIGNATURE have been designed by experts taking into careful consideration every last detail—from the highest-quality materials to its sleek finishes—complementing the design of any home.

Explore the new definition of luxury interior in the full feature : https://www.architecturaldigest.com/branded/article/arc/elegant-form-meets-superior-function-in-lg-signature

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More