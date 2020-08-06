Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Exploring the essence of nature with B&B Italia

LIVING SIMPLICITY
Logo of LG SIGNATURE and B&B Italia. Logo of LG SIGNATURE and B&B Italia.

Breathing nature into a room is an art form. This is why LG SIGNATURE recently worked with world-renowned design house, B&B Italia, to showcase the perfect natural balance between earthly elements and otherworldly innovation. B&B Italia's designs have been honed over the last 50 years; five decades of perfecting modern furniture that hold technology, creativity, and style at their core. LG SIGNATURE shares this passion for life-enhancing products that highlight both nature and craftsmanship, one of many reasons why this collaboration was written in the stars. Such a strong philosophy echoes natural design and timeless innovation that form the core essence of furniture and appliances, and make them stand out from the pack.

Diverse materials, such as silver ball, brown stone, and sculpture are placed on the creamy board.
Oval shape of brown stone.

*Natural captivity is composed of natural, soft, creamy, and calm material.

As our lives become more and more focused on technology, making space for nature to thrive is more important than ever. From bare stone and smooth marble to deep-textured wood, it's easy to see how organic elements can be brought together, in captivity, to bring a sense of the outdoors inside. Our LG SIGNATURE range is designed to elevate your home without sacrificing style, and when paired with B&B Italia's buttery leathers and calming metals, a sustainable space with comfort at the forefront is made possible.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed on the natural kitchen in harmony with B&B Italia’s bull table.

*B&B Italia's several furnishings like 'Bull table' are utilized in the image.

An imposing rock-face and panoramic window let the outside flow into your home, working in harmony with the polished marble island and textured steel finish of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and Refrigerator. By transforming the black mirrored glass doors of these appliances with two quick knocks that light up the contents inside, the user can easily select a snack or beverage with minimal temperature loss. These calm tones and clean lines are softened with B&B Italia's sumptuous sunken armchairs.

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is placed on the natural dress room in harmony with B&B Italia’s cloud sofa.

*B&B Italia's several furnishings like 'Cloud sofa' are utilized in the image.

In a spacious room filled with plenty of natural light, LG SIGNATURE TWINWash™ - with its tempered glass face and enamel body - could be mistaken for a futuristic sculpture. But with its air-purifying filter system that eliminates dust and Gentle Care cycle that protects your most precious garments, it's actually far more practical than a work of art. Enhanced by B&B Italia's creamy leather bench and minimalist side table, this natural space represents the true essence of elegance.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed on the natural living room in harmony with B&B Italia’s dock sofa system.

*B&B Italia's several furnishings like 'Dock sofa system' are utilized in the image.

The polished floors, wooden window frames and doorway to nature may set the scene, but it's the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV that brings the action to this serene space. As the world's first and largest OLED 8K TV, it delivers true color, depth, and detail for the most realistic viewing experiences designed to bring even more excitement into your home. All that's left to complete the ultimate modern ambiance is B&B Italia's contemporary sofa that creates a cozy spot in the center of the room to kick back and relax.

As a leader in modern furniture, B&B Italia connects the human elements of design with the pillars of nature. By blending the past and future to form contemporary, avant-garde pieces bound together by heritage, passion, and creativity, B&B Italia's uniqueness brings the natural simplicity of LG SIGNATURE to a whole new level.

About B&B Italia

Founded in 1966 with the entrepreneurial vision of Piero Ambrogio Busnelli, B&B Italia is a leading Italian company in the international world of designer furniture for both home (B&B Italia Home Division) and contract (B&B Italia Contract Division).

Discover more about B&B Italia : www.bebitalia.com

