Reflecting LG SIGNATURE’s embrace of Art & Tech, each city represents the most impressive of art and technology, while delivering unique value to visitors. Ultimately, LG SIGNATURE hopes to remind people of the beautiful parts of life, and inspire them to continue moving forward.

Customers can enjoy a first-class experience with premium LG SIGNATURE products, such as Wine Cellar and OLED R, while the three destinations await.

This safe and convenient flight is everything you could desire, especially in an era where travel is scarce. As we hope for a near future filled with travel, join us in our voyage, sit back, and anticipate our first stop.

Rome, New York, and Moscow all emphasize the harmony achieved as a result of embracing Art & Tech. With that, the Voyage hopes to complete its mission of empowering INSPIRATION, MOVEMENT, and HARMONY among LG SIGNATURE admirers. Regardless of the pandemic, they can get a sense of exceptional lifestyles by joining the brand on a virtual tour of three wonderful cities, embracing the harmony of Art & Tech.

VSLB is a Seoul-based creative studio remastering digital experiences. Their visionary artistic team allows people to better connect to a brand with their senses through the medium of 3D art. VSLB’s blend of artistry and storytelling unravels new creative horizons for those who seek to bring artistry to life through tailored visual campaigns.

Visuals created by VSLB and Artist Giacomo Mason