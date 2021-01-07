Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Experience a Virtual Voyage Across Three Cities on a Private Jet

TRAVEL VIRTUAL TOUR

Given the disruption to travel amidst the pandemic, LG
SIGNATURE presents the Voyage

A meaningful journey across three exceptional cities of
Rome, New York, and Moscow.

A video thumbnail showing a bird's eye view of clouds.
Reflecting LG SIGNATURE’s embrace of Art & Tech, each city represents the most impressive of art and technology, while delivering unique value to visitors. Ultimately, LG SIGNATURE hopes to remind people of the beautiful parts of life, and inspire them to continue moving forward.

The Voyage begins in a private jet.

Customers can enjoy a first-class experience with premium LG SIGNATURE products, such as Wine Cellar and OLED R, while the three destinations await.

A video thumbnail of a private jet on a runway.
Play
LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV is displayed inside a private jet.
LG SIGNATURE wine cellar is displayed inside a private jet.
This safe and convenient flight is everything you could desire, especially in an era where travel is scarce. As we hope for a near future filled with travel, join us in our voyage, sit back, and anticipate our first stop.

A panoramic picture of Rome.
A panoramic picture of New York.
A panoramic picture of Moscow.
Rome, New York, and Moscow all emphasize the harmony achieved as a result of embracing Art & Tech. With that, the Voyage hopes to complete its mission of empowering INSPIRATION, MOVEMENT, and HARMONY among LG SIGNATURE admirers. Regardless of the pandemic, they can get a sense of exceptional lifestyles by joining the brand on a virtual tour of three wonderful cities, embracing the harmony of Art & Tech.

VSLB is a Seoul-based creative studio remastering digital experiences. Their visionary artistic team allows people to better connect to a brand with their senses through the medium of 3D art. VSLB’s blend of artistry and storytelling unravels new creative horizons for those who seek to bring artistry to life through tailored visual campaigns.

Visuals created by VSLB and Artist Giacomo Mason

