Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda are two exceptionally imaginative Spanish photographers, both born in 1990. They met at Universitat Politècnica de València (The Technical University of Valencia), where they both graduated from the School of Architecture. Today, they use their architectural background to tell stories through fun and surprising images that are a stark contrast to conventional architecture photography. Their style is characterized by humor, creativity, precision, and a delicate aesthetic inspired by cityscapes, geometry, and minimalism. The rise of interest in art on the internet has allowed their images to reach audiences around the world. This is especially evident on Instagram, where they’re better known by their online alter egos; @anniset and @drcuerda. Their unique and unmistakable style has also led them to work with prestigious brands like Facebook, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Disney, among others. In addition to having participated in numerous advertising campaigns, their work has been featured on festival posters, book covers, and published in numerous international magazines such as Surface Mag, The New York Times Style Magazine, Marie Claire, Glamour, and El País.

“We created two different images inspired by two of the most iconic products from LG SIGNATURE; the OLED TV W and the Washing Machine. The idea was not to simply take pictures of home appliances but to create inspiring pieces of art with them in the shot. The concepts and the ideas we wanted to deliver through the pictures only make sense if the product is in the frame. If you were to remove them from the image, the picture would make no sense at all.” “For us, ‘The Art of Essence’ really sums what this line of products make you feel when you interact with it. It’s been so beautifully designed that the products don’t only fit into a kitchen or living room, but also into a gallery, or even a museum.”