Modernist spaces and clean minimalist design

ARTIST DESIGN PHILOSOPHY
a black and white profile image of creator minh tran who is smiling

Minh T is a photographer based in California. Originally trained as an architect, he has since worked as a graphic designer and art director, before transitioning to working as a photographer.

a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall with some structures and shadow coming from those fabrications

His signature style is to capture simplicity and elegance while creating a sense of escapism through visual storytelling. When Instagram came along, he started posting his work on the platform, and this helped him find a large audience who were interested in his minimalistic photographic style.

a black and white image of lg signature refrigerator which is laid against the wall with some structures and shadow coming from those fabrications

In 2017, his account was named the “Best Individual Instagram” by Surface Magazine. Through social media, many clients have discovered his work, and because of this, he has collaborated on projects with companies such as BMW, Issey Miyake, Aman Hotels, Mr Porter, Lexus, Soho House, and Adidas, to name but a few.

a black and white image of lg signature washing machine which is laid on the right middle of the architectural space with a sun light coming from the ceiling
a black and white image of lg signature air purifier which is laid on the stair case located on the left side of the architectural spot

“LG SIGNATURE’s design philosophy of ‘The Art of Essence’ really resonates with me. My signature style is about purity, contemplation, and timelessness.”

creator minh tran is standing on the right side of the architectural space and staring at the lg signature oled tv w hung on the wall
creator and photographer of minh tran is standing in front of lg signature refrigerator and staring it in the overall unique architectural site

“It’s the idea that once you distill a scene to its essential elements, you can see the beauty that lies in its light, geometry, or mood. I love the idea of creating an image that could belong in the future, or even the past.”

lg signature air purifier is laid on the left front side and at the back side minh tran is standing and there are many glass walls situated between air purifier and him
lg signature washing machine is laid on the left side of the space and on the right side there is one chair oh which someone's legs are laid

“For the collaboration with LG SIGNATURE, I created images that are composed of very few essential elements—pure geometric shapes and angles of modern architecture, graphic patterns of lights and shadows—that all play together to highlight the beauty of the product.”

“What really sets the brand apart is that element of surprise LG SIGNATURE products possess. These products are truly magical and a joy to use, thanks to features like the refrigerator lighting up when you knock on it, the washing machine having a hidden compartment, the thin-as-wallpaper TV screen, and the air purifier which allows you to see the raindrops doing the work inside. It’s wonderful to see how that magic can fit so harmoniously into your daily life. Similarly, in my work, I always try to find that sense of magic, whether it’s through storytelling or creating a composition that has an element of harmony and surprise.”

a black and white profile image of creator minh tran with his autograph printed on the right side

Discover more : http://www.thismintymoment.com

