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34" LG UltraGear™ 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

34" LG UltraGear™ 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

34G60ZA-B
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 34G60ZA-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of the rear emblem lights on
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 34G60ZA-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of the rear emblem lights on

Key Features

  • 34" WQHD (3440x1440) display
  • 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
UltraGear™ OLED GX6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

UltraGear™ OLED GX6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

34-inch WQHD 160Hz 1ms MBR Curved Gaming Monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

21:9 WQHD 3440x1440, sRGB 99%, 160Hz, 1ms MBR

21:9 WQHD 3440x1440, sRGB 99%, 160Hz, 1ms MBR

Display is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Display is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Expand the screen real-estate for gaming

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feel combat with vivid colour

Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Speed is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Speed is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Racing game scene of extremely fast response and a rapid 160Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a 160Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with the inside of the white square box being clearly expressed and the outside being blurred.

Fast-paced speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Clearer, smoother, and faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.

A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Usability is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Usability is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Immersive gaming experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on 3-side virtually borderless design and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.

A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.

A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±30º

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15º

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Narrow bezels on 3 sides

Borderless design

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Curvature

    1800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.35

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 ×0.23175mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3200:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    -

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    -

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    -

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    -

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    -

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    HW Calibration

  • HW Calibration

    -

  • Auto Brightness

    -

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    -

  • Super Resolution+

    -

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    -

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    -

  • OverClocking

    -

  • User Defined Key

    -

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    -

  • PBP

    -

  • PIP

    -

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    -

  • Mic

    -

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    -

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    -

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    -

  • Remote Controller

    -

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • HDMI

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    -

  • Daisy Chain

    -

  • USB Upstream Port

    -

  • USB Downstream Port

    -

  • Built-in KVM

    -

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    -

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    -

  • Audio In

    -

  • Mic In

    -

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    -

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    -

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    -

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 580.3 x 249.1mm (UP) / 809 x 470.3 x 249.1mm (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1053 x 529 x 232mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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