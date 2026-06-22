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34" LG UltraGear™ 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor
Key Features
- 34" WQHD (3440x1440) display
- 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
- AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Expand the screen real-estate for gaming
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel combat with vivid colour
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Clearer, smoother, and faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immersive gaming experience
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on 3-side virtually borderless design and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Curvature
1800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.35
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 ×0.23175mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
1800R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
HW Calibration
HW Calibration
-
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
-
Super Resolution+
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
-
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
-
PBP
-
PIP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
-
Mic
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
-
Display Port
YES
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
Maxx Audio
YES
Rich Bass
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 580.3 x 249.1mm (UP) / 809 x 470.3 x 249.1mm (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1053 x 529 x 232mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
10kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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