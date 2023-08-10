About Cookies on This Site

23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam
23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam

23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam

LG IPS Full HD Display

True Color at Wide Angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angles.

IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angles

Display

23.8" Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS
Reader Mode / Flicker Safe

Connectivity

Multi Ports
USB Type-C™

Usability
OnScreen Control
Ergonomic Design
Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Display

Transfer

Data

Transfer

Up to 65W

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam offering improved security and the integrated mic.
Built-in Webcam and Mic

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated mic, to host various meetings and video conferences.
A Variety of Interface
Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

24BP75CP-B offers DisplayPort and HDMI compatible with existing devices for a smooth display, and USB 3.0 which is 10 times faster than the existing USB 2.0, as well as Headphone out port, supporting hardware connectivity. And it supports RJ45 port.24BP75CP-B offers DisplayPort and HDMI compatible with existing devices for a smooth display, and USB 3.0 which is 10 times faster than the existing USB 2.0, as well as Headphone out port, supporting hardware connectivity. And it supports RJ45 port.
OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Ergonomic Design

 

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.

 

Bi-directional Pivot

Height & Tilt

Swivel

One-Click Stand

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

Y22

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8

Size (cm)

60.4cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

Brightness (Min.)

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Camera

YES

Mic

YES

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.2

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

YES (1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

YES

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(Common port with UCB-C)

USB Downstream Port

YES (2ea/ver 3.0, 1ea/ver 2.0)

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

Audio In

NO

Mic In

YES

Headphone out

YES (Mic/Headphone Combo)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

3W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19W

Power Consumption (Max.)

90W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

13.34W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

553.4 x 382.7 x 240(Min)
553.4 x 512.7 x 240(Max)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

631 x 479 x 200

Weight with Stand

6.0kg

Weight without Stand

3.8kg

Weight in Shipping

8.5kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

Display Port

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

YES

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24BP75CP-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24BP75CP-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24BP75CP-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24BP75CP-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

