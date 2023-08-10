We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam
True Color at Wide Angles
IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angles
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Ergonomic Design
Better Workplace Ergonomics
The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8
-
Size (cm)
-
60.4cm
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Camera
-
YES
-
Mic
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(Common port with UCB-C)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES (2ea/ver 3.0, 1ea/ver 2.0)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
YES (Mic/Headphone Combo)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
3W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
90W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
13.34W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
553.4 x 382.7 x 240(Min)
553.4 x 512.7 x 240(Max)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
631 x 479 x 200
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.5kg
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Type C
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
24BP75CP-B
