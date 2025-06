At the end of a quiet alley in Seoul lies a small traditional Korean house, a hanok, where a couple runs a guesthouse. Whilst the quieter destinations around the city are known for offering peaceful day trips and weekend getaways, this beloved global travel hub still offers places where visitors can find a quiet space to rest. Our hosts always sweep the floor and brew tea ten minutes before guests arrive to offer them a warm welcome.

"We've tried to preserve the historical beauty of the hanok whilst making sure guests don't feel the burdens of staying in an old building. We try to focus on balancing tradition and comfort."

Today, we invite you to explore the world of Seung and Hyuk's hanok and the special time they shared with one of the many visitors who have sought out the quaint wonders of this space.