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LG up to 50% Soundbar WBW LG TV Promotion – Receive up to 50% off selected LG Soundbars when purchased with a selected LG TV.
Very Short Terms
Promotion valid from 21st January 2026 – 20th January 2027. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.
Short Terms
Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a selected LG Soundbar (full list appendix 1b.) (“Qualifying Product”) from a LG.com/uk (full list appendix 1a.) and receive up to a 50% discount, which will be automatically applied at Checkout if eligible.
Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from LG.com/uk and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
Further details
1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to LG.com terms.
2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG.com. Please enquire to determine stock availability.
3. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
4. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.
5. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.
6. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.
7. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).
8. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at Privacy Policy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the LG.com terms and conditions of purchase.
9. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Appendix
Appendix 1a. (Soundbars)
LG Soundbars
US40TR.DGBRLLK
US60T.AGBRLLK
US70TR.AGBRLLK
US95TR.DGBRLLK
M5.AGBRLLK
M5.DGBRLLK
USC9S.DGBRLLM
M7.AGBRLLK
USG10TY.DGBRLLK
US20A.CGBRLLK
US60TR.AGBRLLK
US40T.DGBRLLK
US30A.AGBRLLK
US70TY.AGBRLLK
H7.AGBRLLK
M5.AGBRLLK
M7.AGBRLLK
1b. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Soundbar models;
Appendix 1b. (TVs)
LG TVs
OLED48B56LA.AEK
OLED55B56LA.AEK
OLED65B56LA.AEK
OLED77B56LA.AEK
OLED83B56LA.AEK
OLED42C54LA.AEK
OLED42C55LA.AEK
OLED48C54LA.AEK
OLED48C55LA.AEK
OLED48C56LB.AEK
OLED55C54LA.AEK
OLED55C55LA.AEK
OLED55C56LB.AEK
OLED65C54LA.AEK
OLED65C55LA.AEK
OLED65C56LB.AEK
OLED77C54LA.AEK
OLED77C55LA.AEK
OLED77C56LB.AEK
OLED83C54LA.AEK
OLED48G56LS.AEK
OLED55G54LW.AEK
OLED55G56LS.AEK
OLED65G54LW.AEK
OLED65G56LS.AEK
OLED77G54LW.AEK
OLED83G54LW.AEK
OLED97G54LW.AEK
OLED65M59LA.AEK
OLED77M59LA.AEK
OLED83M59LA.AEK
OLED97M59LA.AEK
OLED77T49LA.AEK
43NANO80A6B.AEK
50NANO80A6B.AEK
55NANO80A6B.AEK
65NANO80A6B.AEK
75NANO80A6B.AEK
43NANO81A6A.AEK
50NANO81A6A.AEK
55NANO81A6A.AEK
65NANO81A6A.AEK
75NANO81A6A.AEK
86NANO81A6A.AEK
43NANO90A6B.AEK
50NANO90A6B.AEK
55NANO90A6B.AEK
65NANO90A6B.AEK
75NANO90A6B.AEK
43QNED70A6A.AEK
50QNED70A6A.AEK
55QNED70A6A.AEK
65QNED70A6A.AEK
43QNED80A6A.AEK
50QNED80A6A.AEK
55QNED80A6A.AEK
65QNED80A6A.AEK
75QNED80A6A.AEK
86QNED80A6A.AEK
43QNED82A6B.AEK
50QNED82A6B.AEK
55QNED82A6B.AEK
65QNED82A6B.AEK
75QNED82A6B.AEK
86QNED82A6B.AEK
43QNED84A6C.AEK
50QNED84A6C.AEK
55QNED84A6C.AEK
65QNED84A6C.AEK
75QNED84A6C.AEK
55QNED85A6C.AEK
65QNED85A6C.AEK
75QNED85A6C.AEK
86QNED85A6C.AEK
43QNED86A6C.AEK
50QNED86A6C.AEK
55QNED86A6A.AEK
65QNED86A6A.AEK
75QNED86A6A.AEK
86QNED86A6A.AEK
43QNED87A6D.AEK
50QNED87A6D.AEK
55QNED87A6B.AEK
65QNED87A6B.AEK
75QNED87A6B.AEK
100QNED86A6.AEK
65QNED9MA6B.AEK
75QNED9MA6B.AEK
86QNED9MA6B.AEK
55QNED92A6A.AEKQ
65QNED92A6A.AEKQ
75QNED92A6A.AEKQ
85QNED92A6A.AEKQ
55QNED93A6A.AEKQ
65QNED93A6A.AEKQ
75QNED93A6A.AEKQ
85QNED93A6A.AEKQ
43UA73006LA.AEKQ
50UA73006LA.AEKQ
55UA73006LA.AEKQ
65UA73006LA.AEKQ
43UA75006LA.AEK
50UA75006LA.AEK
55UA75006LA.AEK
65UA75006LA.AEK
75UA75006LA.AEKQ
86UA75006LA.AEKQ
OLED42C5ELB.AEK
OLED48C5ELB.AEK
OLED55C5ELB.AEK
OLED65B4ELA.AEK
OLED65C5ELB.AEK
OLED77B4ELA.AEK
OLED77C5ELB.AEK
43QNED8EA6B.AEK
43UR78006LK.AEK
50QNED8EA6B.AEK
50UR78006LK.AEK
55QNED8EA6B.AEK
55UR78006LK.AEK
65QNED8EA6B.AEK
65UR78006LK.AEK
75QNED8EA6B.AEK
75UR78006LK.AEK
OLED55B4ELA.AEK
65NU850B6LA.AEK
65NU900B6LA.AEK
75QNED87B6A.AEK
65QNED87B6A.AEK
55QNED87B6A.AEK
50QNED87B6A.AEK
43QNED87B6A.AEK
75QNED86B6B.AEK
65QNED86B6B.AEK
55QNED86B6B.AEK
50QNED86B6B.AEK
43QNED86B6B.AEK
75QNED85B6B.AEK
65QNED85B6B.AEK
55QNED85B6B.AEK
50QNED85B6B.AEK
55QNED8EB3B.AEK
55NU900B6LA.AEK
43NU900B6LA.AEK
55NU850B6LA.AEK
43NU850B6LA.AEK
65MRGB88B6B.AEK
65MRGB86B6A.AEK
55QNED83B6A.AEK
65QNED8EB3B.AEK
55QNED72B6B.AEK
55QNED71B6B.AEK
55QNED7EB3C.AEK
55QNED70B6C.AEK
85NU850B6LA.AEK
75NU850B6LA.AEK
50NU850B6LA.AEK
55MRGB88B6B.AEK
50MRGB88B6B.AEK
75MRGB86B6A.AEK
55MRGB86B6A.AEK
50MRGB86B6A.AEK
65QNED83B6A.AEK
85QNED72B6A.AEK
75QNED72B6A.AEK
65QNED72B6B.AEK
50QNED72B6B.AEK
43QNED72B6B.AEK
65QNED71B6B.AEK
50QNED71B6B.AEK
43QNED71B6B.AEK
85QNED7EB3A.AEK
75QNED7EB3A.AEK
65QNED7EB3C.AEK
50QNED7EB3C.AEK
43QNED7EB3C.AEK
85QNED70B6A.AEK
75QNED70B6A.AEK
65QNED70B6C.AEK
50QNED70B6C.AEK
43QNED70B6C.AEK
OLED77B6ELC.AEK
OLED65B6ELC.AEK
OLED55B6ELC.AEK
75MRGB96B6B.AEK
OLED65G64LW.AEK
OLED55G64LW.AEK
OLED65G66LS.AEK
OLED55G66LS.AEK
OLED48G66LS.AEK
OLED65C64LA.AEK
OLED55C64LA.AEK
OLED65C66LB.AEK
OLED55C66LB.AEK
OLED65C65LA.AEK
OLED55C65LA.AEK
OLED77B65LA.AEK
OLED65C6ELB.AEK
OLED55C6ELB.AEK
OLED48C6ELB.AEK
OLED42C6ELB.AEK
85NU900B6LA.AEK
85QNED8EB3A.AEK
75QNED8EB3A.AEK
100MRGB96B6.AEK
86MRGB96B6B.AEK
75MRGB88B6B.AEK
86QNED87B6A.AEK
86QNED86B6B.AEK
86QNED85B6B.AEK
75QNED83B6A.AEK
OLED65B65LA.AEK
OLED55B65LA.AEK
OLED48B65LA.AEK
75NU800B6LA.AEKQ
65NU800B6LA.AEKQ
55NU800B6LA.AEKQ
50NU800B6LC.AEKQ
100QNED87B6.AEK
OLED97G64LW.AEK
OLED83G64LW.AEK
OLED77G64LW.AEK
OLED83C64LA.AEK
OLED77C64LA.AEK
OLED48C64LA.AEK
OLED42C64LA.AEK
OLED83C66LB.AEK
OLED77C66LB.AEK
OLED48C66LB.AEK
OLED42C66LB.AEK
OLED77C65LA.AEK
OLED48C65LA.AEK
OLED42C65LA.AEK
OLED83C6ELB.AEK
OLED77C6ELB.AEK