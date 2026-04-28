LG up to 50% Soundbar WBW LG TV Promotion – Receive up to 50% off selected LG Soundbars when purchased with a selected LG TV.

Very Short Terms

Promotion valid from 21st January 2026 – 20th January 2027. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.

Short Terms

Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a selected LG Soundbar (full list appendix 1b.) (“Qualifying Product”) from a LG.com/uk (full list appendix 1a.) and receive up to a 50% discount, which will be automatically applied at Checkout if eligible.

Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from LG.com/uk and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.

Further details

1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to LG.com terms.

2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG.com. Please enquire to determine stock availability.

3. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.

4. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.

5. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.

6. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.

7. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).

8. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at Privacy Policy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the LG.com terms and conditions of purchase.

9. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Appendix

Appendix 1a. (Soundbars)

LG Soundbars

US40TR.DGBRLLK

US60T.AGBRLLK

US70TR.AGBRLLK

US95TR.DGBRLLK

M5.AGBRLLK

M5.DGBRLLK

USC9S.DGBRLLM

M7.AGBRLLK

USG10TY.DGBRLLK

US20A.CGBRLLK

US60TR.AGBRLLK

US40T.DGBRLLK

US30A.AGBRLLK

US70TY.AGBRLLK

H7.AGBRLLK

M5.AGBRLLK

M7.AGBRLLK

1b. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Soundbar models;

Appendix 1b. (TVs)

LG TVs

OLED48B56LA.AEK

OLED55B56LA.AEK

OLED65B56LA.AEK

OLED77B56LA.AEK

OLED83B56LA.AEK

OLED42C54LA.AEK

OLED42C55LA.AEK

OLED48C54LA.AEK

OLED48C55LA.AEK

OLED48C56LB.AEK

OLED55C54LA.AEK

OLED55C55LA.AEK

OLED55C56LB.AEK

OLED65C54LA.AEK

OLED65C55LA.AEK

OLED65C56LB.AEK

OLED77C54LA.AEK

OLED77C55LA.AEK

OLED77C56LB.AEK

OLED83C54LA.AEK

OLED48G56LS.AEK

OLED55G54LW.AEK

OLED55G56LS.AEK

OLED65G54LW.AEK

OLED65G56LS.AEK

OLED77G54LW.AEK

OLED83G54LW.AEK

OLED97G54LW.AEK

OLED65M59LA.AEK

OLED77M59LA.AEK

OLED83M59LA.AEK

OLED97M59LA.AEK

OLED77T49LA.AEK

43NANO80A6B.AEK

50NANO80A6B.AEK

55NANO80A6B.AEK

65NANO80A6B.AEK

75NANO80A6B.AEK

43NANO81A6A.AEK

50NANO81A6A.AEK

55NANO81A6A.AEK

65NANO81A6A.AEK

75NANO81A6A.AEK

86NANO81A6A.AEK

43NANO90A6B.AEK

50NANO90A6B.AEK

55NANO90A6B.AEK

65NANO90A6B.AEK

75NANO90A6B.AEK

43QNED70A6A.AEK

50QNED70A6A.AEK

55QNED70A6A.AEK

65QNED70A6A.AEK

43QNED80A6A.AEK

50QNED80A6A.AEK

55QNED80A6A.AEK

65QNED80A6A.AEK

75QNED80A6A.AEK

86QNED80A6A.AEK

43QNED82A6B.AEK

50QNED82A6B.AEK

55QNED82A6B.AEK

65QNED82A6B.AEK

75QNED82A6B.AEK

86QNED82A6B.AEK

43QNED84A6C.AEK

50QNED84A6C.AEK

55QNED84A6C.AEK

65QNED84A6C.AEK

75QNED84A6C.AEK

55QNED85A6C.AEK

65QNED85A6C.AEK

75QNED85A6C.AEK

86QNED85A6C.AEK

43QNED86A6C.AEK

50QNED86A6C.AEK

55QNED86A6A.AEK

65QNED86A6A.AEK

75QNED86A6A.AEK

86QNED86A6A.AEK

43QNED87A6D.AEK

50QNED87A6D.AEK

55QNED87A6B.AEK

65QNED87A6B.AEK

75QNED87A6B.AEK

100QNED86A6.AEK

65QNED9MA6B.AEK

75QNED9MA6B.AEK

86QNED9MA6B.AEK

55QNED92A6A.AEKQ

65QNED92A6A.AEKQ

75QNED92A6A.AEKQ

85QNED92A6A.AEKQ

55QNED93A6A.AEKQ

65QNED93A6A.AEKQ

75QNED93A6A.AEKQ

85QNED93A6A.AEKQ

43UA73006LA.AEKQ

50UA73006LA.AEKQ

55UA73006LA.AEKQ

65UA73006LA.AEKQ

43UA75006LA.AEK

50UA75006LA.AEK

55UA75006LA.AEK

65UA75006LA.AEK

75UA75006LA.AEKQ

86UA75006LA.AEKQ

OLED42C5ELB.AEK

OLED48C5ELB.AEK

OLED55C5ELB.AEK

OLED65B4ELA.AEK

OLED65C5ELB.AEK

OLED77B4ELA.AEK

OLED77C5ELB.AEK

43QNED8EA6B.AEK

43UR78006LK.AEK

50QNED8EA6B.AEK

50UR78006LK.AEK

55QNED8EA6B.AEK

55UR78006LK.AEK

65QNED8EA6B.AEK

65UR78006LK.AEK

75QNED8EA6B.AEK

75UR78006LK.AEK

OLED55B4ELA.AEK

65NU850B6LA.AEK

65NU900B6LA.AEK

75QNED87B6A.AEK

65QNED87B6A.AEK

55QNED87B6A.AEK

50QNED87B6A.AEK

43QNED87B6A.AEK

75QNED86B6B.AEK

65QNED86B6B.AEK

55QNED86B6B.AEK

50QNED86B6B.AEK

43QNED86B6B.AEK

75QNED85B6B.AEK

65QNED85B6B.AEK

55QNED85B6B.AEK

50QNED85B6B.AEK

55QNED8EB3B.AEK

55NU900B6LA.AEK

43NU900B6LA.AEK

55NU850B6LA.AEK

43NU850B6LA.AEK

65MRGB88B6B.AEK

65MRGB86B6A.AEK

55QNED83B6A.AEK

65QNED8EB3B.AEK

55QNED72B6B.AEK

55QNED71B6B.AEK

55QNED7EB3C.AEK

55QNED70B6C.AEK

85NU850B6LA.AEK

75NU850B6LA.AEK

50NU850B6LA.AEK

55MRGB88B6B.AEK

50MRGB88B6B.AEK

75MRGB86B6A.AEK

55MRGB86B6A.AEK

50MRGB86B6A.AEK

65QNED83B6A.AEK

85QNED72B6A.AEK

75QNED72B6A.AEK

65QNED72B6B.AEK

50QNED72B6B.AEK

43QNED72B6B.AEK

65QNED71B6B.AEK

50QNED71B6B.AEK

43QNED71B6B.AEK

85QNED7EB3A.AEK

75QNED7EB3A.AEK

65QNED7EB3C.AEK

50QNED7EB3C.AEK

43QNED7EB3C.AEK

85QNED70B6A.AEK

75QNED70B6A.AEK

65QNED70B6C.AEK

50QNED70B6C.AEK

43QNED70B6C.AEK

OLED77B6ELC.AEK

OLED65B6ELC.AEK

OLED55B6ELC.AEK

75MRGB96B6B.AEK

OLED65G64LW.AEK

OLED55G64LW.AEK

OLED65G66LS.AEK

OLED55G66LS.AEK

OLED48G66LS.AEK

OLED65C64LA.AEK

OLED55C64LA.AEK

OLED65C66LB.AEK

OLED55C66LB.AEK

OLED65C65LA.AEK

OLED55C65LA.AEK

OLED77B65LA.AEK

OLED65C6ELB.AEK

OLED55C6ELB.AEK

OLED48C6ELB.AEK

OLED42C6ELB.AEK

85NU900B6LA.AEK

85QNED8EB3A.AEK

75QNED8EB3A.AEK

100MRGB96B6.AEK

86MRGB96B6B.AEK

75MRGB88B6B.AEK

86QNED87B6A.AEK

86QNED86B6B.AEK

86QNED85B6B.AEK

75QNED83B6A.AEK

OLED65B65LA.AEK

OLED55B65LA.AEK

OLED48B65LA.AEK

75NU800B6LA.AEKQ

65NU800B6LA.AEKQ

55NU800B6LA.AEKQ

50NU800B6LC.AEKQ

100QNED87B6.AEK

OLED97G64LW.AEK

OLED83G64LW.AEK

OLED77G64LW.AEK

OLED83C64LA.AEK

OLED77C64LA.AEK

OLED48C64LA.AEK

OLED42C64LA.AEK

OLED83C66LB.AEK

OLED77C66LB.AEK

OLED48C66LB.AEK

OLED42C66LB.AEK

OLED77C65LA.AEK

OLED48C65LA.AEK

OLED42C65LA.AEK

OLED83C6ELB.AEK

OLED77C6ELB.AEK