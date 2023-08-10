Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The Promotion is effective from 00:01GMT on 01 December 2023 to 23:59GMT on 31 December 2023.

Promotion: Customers who make a purchase on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period (“Participant”) will be entered into our Advent Calendar and Grand Prize draw (full terms and conditions specified below). Internet access is required for all online purchases on www.lg.com/uk. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. To benefit from the Advent Calendar and Grand Prize Draw, Participants must make a purchase on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period. Participants can also visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/christmas for details. Each purchase constitutes one entry.

3. To benefit from the Advent Calendar and Grand Prize Draw, Participants must not cancel their purchase.

4. There is no requirement for the Participant to be an existing LG customer.

5. Participants must insert a valid email address during purchase.

Advent Calendar

6. The Advent Calendar will include daily prizes from 01 December 2023 to 24 December 2023. Participants can visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/christmas and click on the day on the Advent Calendar to reveal and view daily prizes.

7. Participants will automatically be entered upon purchase (on www.lg.com/uk) from 00:01GMT on 01 December 2023 to 23:59GMT on 24 December 2023.

8. Participants who qualify for the daily prizes (“Winners”) will be determined by the sequence of purchases made daily (excluding cancelled orders) depending on the number of Winners. The number of Winners will vary each day (in accordance with the Advent Calendar - www.lg.com/uk/promotion/christmas) and will be chosen accordingly:

· 2 winners: 100th and 200th purchase of the day.

· 3 winners: 70th, 140th and 210th purchase of the day.

· 5 winners: 40th, 80th, 120th, 160th and 200th purchase of the day.

· 10 winners: 20th, 40th, 60th, 80th, 100th, 120th, 140th, 160th, 180th and 200th purchase of the day.

If the number of purchases stated above is not fulfilled, multiples of 24 will be added in numerical order.

9. The selection criteria specified above in Clause 8 will be based on the daily order data which will be extracted at 13:30GMT each business day.

10. Cancellation within 30 days of purchase will result in the Participant being disqualified from the Advent Calendar and the Grand Prize Draw Promotion.

11. Winners will be announced before 17:00 (GMT) the next business day on www.lg.com/uk/promotion/christmas. Winners will also be notified separately via the email address registered when making the purchase on www.lg.com/uk.

12. The prize will be delivered via email 30 days after the delivery completion date of the purchased product(s).

13. The Promoter will not be liable for any consequences of using products that are not manufactured by the Promoter.

14. Prizes are non-transferable.

15. Specific terms and conditions apply to the following prizes:

· Dolby studio tour: 15:00GMT on 22 March 2024.

· League of Legends skin:

· Each code includes champion and skin: Champion Caitlyn and Snow Moon Caitlyn skin;

· Codes can be redeemed in the official redemption page on https://redeem.riotgames.com;

· Codes can be redeemed until 31st August 2024; and

· User should have a Riot games account to redeem the codes in their own account.

16. The Promoter reserves the right to vary any and all elements of the Prize at any time without notice.

17. There will not be any additional Winner selections even in the event of Winner cancellation.

Grand Prize Draw

18. Participants will also be entered into the Grand Prize Draw from 00:01GMT on 01 December 2023 to 23:59GMT on 31 December 2023.

19. Six (6) Winners will be announced on 17 January 2024 on www.lg.com/uk/promotion/christmas. Winners will also be notified separately via the email address they registered when making the purchase.

20. Winner selection will take place on 12 January 2024. Any cancelled orders by that date will be discarded from the Participants list.

21. Winners will be drawn randomly from an independently audited computer programme from the list of Participants.

22. The prizes (specified below) will be delivered via email 30 days after the delivery completion date of the purchased product(s).

23. Cancellation within 30 days of purchase will result in the Participant getting disqualified from the Advent Calendar and the Grand Prize Draw.

24. The Promoter reserves the right to vary any and all elements of the Prize at any time without notice.

25. There will not be any additional Winner selections even in the event of Winner cancellation.

Grand Prize List

· Two Winners for a 99% discount voucher for the LG StanbyME lifestyle screen (27ART10AKPL) – expires after 30 June 2024;

· Two Winners for 2 Club Wembley VIP tickets for England vs Brazil men’s football (on 23 March 2024); or

· Two winners for 2 Club Wembley VIP tickets for England vs Belgium men’s football (on 26 March 2024).

Data Protection

26. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

27. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

28. If the Participant satisfies the eligibility requirements and for any reason the Prize is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over Prizes issued.





29. The Participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to enter the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-entry of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

30. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

31. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

32. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

33. The Promoter will not be responsible for Prizes which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

34. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

35. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

36. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the Participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

37. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

38. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

39. By participating in the Promotion, the Participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.





40. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

41. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

